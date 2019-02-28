Cabinet clears J&K ordinance for reservation for poor and people near international border

The Cabinet on Thursday cleared an ordinance to extend the 10% quota in jobs and educational institutions for poorer sections to Jammu and Kashmir.

The executive order, cleared by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also entitles people living near Jammu and Kashmir’s international border to an existing 3% reservation.

“The ordinance provides for amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, to bring persons residing in the areas adjoining International Border within the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining Actual Line of Control,” Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004, people living near the Line of Control with Pakistan were entitled to this 3% quota.

The government also gave its nod to the promulgation of an ordinance for giving reservation benefits to SCs, STs and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir by amending a clause of the contentious Article 370, which gives special status to the state.

Once notified, this will pave the way for giving benefit of promotion in service to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and also extend the reservation of up to 10 per cent for “economically weaker sections” in educational institutions and public employment in addition to the existing reservation in Jammu and Kashmir, said Jaitley.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 22:12 IST