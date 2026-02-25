New Delhi Cabinet clears railway projects worth ₹9Kcr

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi approved three Railway ministry projects with a total cost of approximately ₹9,072 crore, aimed at expanding capacity and improving connectivity across four states.

The projects include doubling of the Gondia-Jabalpur section and laying of third and fourth railway lines in the Punarakh-Kiul and Gamharia-Chandil sections, the government said. These projects span eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand and will add about 307 km to the existing network of Indian Railways.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 5,407 villages which have a population of about 98 lakhs,” a statement from the government read.

“The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion,” it added.

The Railway ministry said the projects align with the government’s broader infrastructure push and are planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

“The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services,” the statement said.

The ministry said the capacity augmentation will support transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, cement, fertilisers and foodgrains, and is expected to enable additional freight movement of about 52 million tonnes per annum.

“The Railways..will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reducing oil import (6 crore litres) and lowering CO2 emissions (30 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of one crore trees,” the statement said.

Development of civil enclave at Srinagar airport

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved the development of the civil enclave at Srinagar International Airport proposed at an estimated cost of Rs.1,677 crore. The project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters (including 20,659 square meters of existing structure), designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays including 1 widebody (Code E) (9 existing and 6 proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway continues to be operated by the IAF. The project will also include the construction of a multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars.

“It will mark a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir Valley. The project scope also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel. Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city,” the government said.

Beyond infrastructure enhancement, the project is expected to boost tourism and economic growth by improving connectivity to iconic attractions including Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens.