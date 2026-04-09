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Cabinet clears 41,534 crore fertiliser subsidy, boosts support ahead of kharif season

The higher subsidy is aimed at keeping the price of 50-kg packages of diammonium phosphate steady at ₹1,350 despite higher import prices.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 07:31 am IST
By Zia Haq
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The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared 41,534 crore towards nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy for the summer-sowing season, raising it by 4,317 crore, a nearly 12% jump from the previous cropping cycle, to make up for higher costs and cushion farmers amid supply disruptions due to the West Asian conflict.

Govt raises fertiliser subsidy by 4,317 crore to shield farmers amid West Asia tensions(Representative image/Unsplash)

The higher subsidy, which covers mixed crop chemicals, is aimed at keeping the price of 50-kg packages of diammonium phosphate steady at 1,350 despite higher import prices.

“The West Asian conflict has had an impact on fertilisers. There’s no problem of availability in India. Some people have started hoarding, which is not good,” information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, briefing reporters.

The nutrient-based subsidy regime offers fertilisers at lower-than-market price to farmers based on their phosphatic and potassic content, which is aimed at discouraging overuse.

Food security in the world’s most-populous country is closely linked to the adequate availability and affordability of key fertilisers, as farmers prepare for the summer-planting season.

The government makes available 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, which are also covered, to farmers at subsidised rates through manufacturers and importers. These are sold by manufacturers at a discount, who are then reimbursed by the government.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Zia Haq

Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

food security chemical fertiliser cabinet
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Cabinet clears 41,534 crore fertiliser subsidy, boosts support ahead of kharif season
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