Union Cabinet lauds PM Modi for Ram Temple event

Defence minister Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Union cabinet for successfully performing the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during a meeting held on Wednesday while terming the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as “beginning of a new era”. The information was shared by information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur during a media interaction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (ANI)

In his address to Modi, Singh called Wednesday’s meeting historic “because of the work that was accomplished on January 22 through you [Modi]”.

“Today, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. At the beginning of the meeting itself, on behalf of the cabinet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to the PM for the successful Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” Thakur said.

The defence minister said, “You [Modi] have fulfilled the Indian civilisation’s centuries-old dream of the last five centuries.” “Ram Janmabhoomi movement is the only movement in independent India in which the entire nation was united...The mass movement we are seeing for Lord Ram is the beginning of a new era ... a new narrative,” he said.