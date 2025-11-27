Cabinet praises PM for NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing reception at the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday for leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a landslide victory in the Bihar elections. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two new Pune Metro corridors, Lines 4 and 4A, and multitracking of two railway lines in Gujarat and Maharashtra. (PMO)

According to people aware of the details, the PM told his cabinet colleagues that the NDA is an organic alliance of partners who have not come together for electoral purposes.

The NDA won a historic 202 seats in the elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly, with the BJP accounting for 89 of them. Janata Dal (United) chief and NDA constituent Nitish Kumar was later sworn in as the chief minister for the 10th time.

During the elections, NDA leaders campaigned for each other, putting up a united front against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan. The BJP leadership had also endorsed Kumar as the alliance’s CM face. On Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda hosted a dinner for the NDA leaders who were part of the poll campaign in Bihar.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday approved two new Pune Metro corridors, Lines 4 and 4A, and multitracking of two railway lines in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug) are part of Pune Metro’s expansion under Phase 2. Together, these two corridors, which span 31.636 km, features 28 elevated stations that will connect key IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and dense residential areas across East, South, and West Pune.

The project, estimated at ₹9,857.85 crore, is to be implemented by Maha-Metro within five years and jointly funded by the Union government, Maharashtra government, and external funding agencies.

The Cabinet also gave the nod for doubling of Devbhumi Dwarka – Kanalus railway line in Gujarat and the Badlapur – Karjat 3rd and 4th line in Maharashtra. The project, worth ₹2,781 crore, will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways, the Cabinet said in a statement.