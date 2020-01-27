e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Calibrated effort to trim every symbol of political individuality’: NC on Sher-e-Kashmir row

‘Calibrated effort to trim every symbol of political individuality’: NC on Sher-e-Kashmir row

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday announced the change in nomenclature of police medal for gallantry and police medal for meritorious service.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police march past during full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.
Jammu and Kashmir Police march past during full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
         

The National Conference on Monday took strong exception to the dropping of words ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’, an epithet used for the party founder Sheikh Abdullah, from the nomenclature of JK police medals.

The party, whose top leaders are in detention since the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, alleged that the administration was taking its “vendetta to a higher level” and distorting history with this move.

“It is a calibrated effort to trim every single symbol of J-K’s political individuality. The present ruling dispensation in New Delhi heaving with subjective prejudices and complexes against ideals revolving around the Indian Constitution and the spirit of its accommodative federalism hasn’t ceased its witch-hunt against everything recognizable with Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah,” district president of the party Peer Afaq Ahmad alleged in a statement.

He said the step should be seen as yet another glaring attempt “aimed at distorting J-K’s history” “His (Abdullah’s) persona is above petty recognitions, and awards. A conscious leader, he preached to his countrymen to overcome timidity and prejudices,” Ahmad said, adding his vision of J-K was shorn of regional and religious prejudices. He claimed the present ruling dispensation “still fears a leader, who has physically left the world three decades back”.

NC spokesman Imran Nani Far also criticised BJP leader Nirmal Singh’s reported remarks against Sheikh Abdullah.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday announced the change in nomenclature of police medal for gallantry and police medal for meritorious service. Principal secretary, home department, Shaleen Kabra, in an order, had said that ‘Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for meritorious service’ shall henceforth be read as ‘Jammu and Kashmir police medal for gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir police medal for meritorious service’.

tags
top news
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India’: Rahul Gandhi
‘NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
Here’s how you can recharge your FASTag account using Google Pay
Here’s how you can recharge your FASTag account using Google Pay
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news