Calls for probe in ‘staged’ arrest among top 10 developments in Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey case

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:37 IST

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was taken into custody outside a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday marking an end to six day long manhunt for a criminal accused of orchestrating one of the deadliest attacks on policemen in recent years that led to death of eight policemen including a deputy superintendent of police, three sub-inspectors, and four constables. The day began with the arrest of two of his aides and ended with controversy over Dubey’s arrest. Here are the top 10 developments throughout the day in Kanpur gangster Vikas Yadav’s arrest case.

1. Vikas Dubey is reported to have shouted his name out when being arrested outside the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain. “Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala!,” he was heard saying by eyewitnesses. Varying versions of how his arrest was carried out emerged through the day. A Madhya Pradesh minister claimed Dubey was caught by a policeman, while police officials, eyewitnesses, and an administration official claimed he was spotted by locals first and may have surrendered before his arrest.

2. Madhya Pradesh’s top cop Vivek Johri claimed that a man selling flowers spotted Dubey and informed the security agency at the Mahakal temple, following which the police outpost nearby was informed. When the cops checked Dubey’s identity card, they found it was in the name of one Naveen Pal. He started shouting on further questioning by the cops fearing his identity will be revealed.

3. A senior administrative officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said Dubey surrendered to police since he feared that he could be killed in a similar manner as his accomplices. The officer added that Dubey purchased a ticket for Rs 250 from the temple counter at about 8.30am. He later told the flower shop owner that he was Vikas Dubey from Kanpur. The flower seller said he had identified Dubey as he behaved suspiciously and later informed the security agency guard at the gate of the temple.

4. A police officer said Dubey kept changing his responses while initial questioning in Ujjain and didn’t correctly reveal how he reached Ujjain and from where and when. The police officer said that Dubey claimed to have arrived in MP through Kota on Wednesday by a bus, but his account was not credible since the interstate bus service is still suspended, the officer added. A liquor company’s manager, who is a relative of Vikas Dubey, was reportedly picked up by police to find out whether he had called Dubey to Ujjain. The police did not confirm his detention.

5. A police officer who interrogated him in Ujjain said that Dubey had claimed to have stayed in a city hotel on Wednesday night. Most of the officers involved in the manhunt said Dubey was helped at every step, from leaving to a friend’s place at Shivli in Kanpur Dehat to reaching Ujjain while covering around 1,250 km across four states. The police are particularly looking at who Dubey may have reached out to after the Kanpur ambush, while hiding at a friend’s house in Kanpur Dehat’s Shivli town, three kilometres from his village. Cops said he reached Shivli on a motorcycle as travel by car would have required him to go through the main roads.

6. According to police officials who didn’t wish to be named, Dubey’s aide Prabhat Mishra claimed during his interrogation before he was killed in an encounter in Kanpur that Dubey had planned everything from his escape to eventual surrender. He used an SUV to reach Auraiya and then hitched multiple rides to reach Faridabad. Cops added that he had initially wanted to surrender in UP and then in Delhi, which couldn’t materialize.

7. Dubey is then alleged to have asked his key shooter Amar Dubey to reach Madhya Pradesh through the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. But the police nabbed Amar in Hamirpur and he was killed in an encounter when he tried to escape, the police said. Prabhat Mishra and the staff of the hotel, where Vikas Dubey stayed in Faridabad, said he was confident and relaxed.

8. Dubey’s accomplice Prabhat Mishra was killed on Thursday morning while attempting to snatch a cop’s weapon in an attempt to escape while being brought back from Faridabad, UP police officials said. The other aide, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, also wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah, the police said.

9. Dubey’s wife, his son and their domestic help were also arrested later in the day. According to figures by Kanpur police, the number of people arrested could be as high as 20, including four women who were the spouses of some of the fugitives. Among them was Khushboo Dubey, who married Amar Dubey four days before the shoot-out on June 29. Police have not given any reason for her arrest.

10. While BJP MLAs and a Samajwadi Party spokesperson denied any connection with the gangster, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the facts about the alleged patronage and protection to Vikas Dubey. Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath said the gangster’s “safe departure” from Kanpur, arrival at Ujjain and the manner of arrest gave birth to a lot of suspicion.