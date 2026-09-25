In some ways, it was a standard farmhouse wedding: lunch for 500 guests at noon; then the usual wedding rituals.

Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli married Meta Chan, a Cambodian. (HT Photo)

And in some ways, it was far from standard: the groom went back to prison at 8 pm Thursday, after the 12-hour parole granted to him for the wedding ended.

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Then, the story of life convict and gangster Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli, is far from usual.

Also Read I Haryana gangster Mainpal Dhilla, serving life term, granted parole to marry Cambodian partner

Elaborate security at wedding

For instance, the bride is Cambodian, Meta ChanMia; the two are believed to have met in 2018, when Dhilla fled to her country while out on parole. They have been in a relationship since, have three children, and lived together in Siem Reap till 2025, when Dhilla was finally re-arrested (by Cambodian authorities) and brought back to India.

Understandably, the wedding, at Dulina Farm on the Jhajjar-Gurugram Road, nearly 1.5 kilometres-km from Jhajjar jail where Dhilla is serving out his sentence, saw the presence of at least 100 police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} Simardeep Singh, superintendent of police, Jhajjar said that elaborate security arrangements were made at the venue, with personnel deployed around the farmhouse and checks conducted on people entering the premises. “The movement of guests and relatives was closely monitored and the media was not permitted inside the venue because of security considerations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simardeep Singh, superintendent of police, Jhajjar said that elaborate security arrangements were made at the venue, with personnel deployed around the farmhouse and checks conducted on people entering the premises. “The movement of guests and relatives was closely monitored and the media was not permitted inside the venue because of security considerations.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dhilla, a resident of Badli village in Jhajjar district, is serving a life sentence in connection with a case registered in Bahadurgarh in 2007 involving murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2013. Officials said he was also convicted in two other cases.

Cambodian authorities and Interpol Red Notice

Police records cited by officials show that Dhilla was granted six weeks parole from Hisar Central Jail on July 17, 2018. He allegedly failed to return to prison after the parole period and fled the country on August 29 that year using a fake identity, according to officials. He was subsequently traced to Cambodia.

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His disappearance triggered an international search. Following a request from Haryana Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation obtained an Interpol Red Notice against him on November 6, 2024. CBI subsequently sought his provisional arrest through Interpol channels in March 2025.

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Cambodian authorities arrested Dhilla on July 24, 2025, following coordination with Indian agencies. A Haryana Special Task Force team later travelled to Cambodia and brought him back to India. He was formally arrested after his arrival in Delhi in September 2025 and has since been serving the reminder of his term. He is serving life term, he wont be eligible for remission for now, the jail authorities have confirmed requesting anonymity.

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Officials said Thursday’s parole was granted through the prescribed legal process and was subject to strict conditions because of Dhilla’s 2018 escape. For the wedding, he sported a shirt and pant; the bride was dressed in lavender embroidered suit.

And at 8 pm, he shed his wedding finery and returned to jail.