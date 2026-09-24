Jhajjar: Gangster Mainpal Dhilla gets 12-hour parole to marry Cambodian partner

Fifty-year-old gangster Mainpal Dhilla, alias Badli, who is serving a life sentence in three murder cases at Hisar Central Jail, will marry his Cambodian partner, Meta Chan, on Thursday under a 12-hour custody parole granted by the high court. Police and media reports earlier mentioned three children; however, for the current wedding, the bride arrived in India with four children. (HT File)

During this period, Dhilla will remain out of jail from 8am to 8pm. According to reports, the wedding will be held at Dulina Farm on the Jhajjar-Gurugram road. Dhilla must return to jail by 8pm when his parole period ends. The bride and her family members have already arrived in Jhajjar.

Dhilla is facing around 22 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, criminal conspiracy and illegal weapons. A resident of Badli village in the Jhajjar district, Dhilla was earlier granted a six-week parole from Hisar Central Jail in 2018 and was expected to return to prison by August 29, 2018.

However, he jumped parole and later, in July 2019, fled to Siem Reap, Cambodia, after obtaining a passport with forged documents. He then settled there and ran a business.

While living in Cambodia, he reportedly started a family with a local woman, Meta Chan. Police and media reports earlier mentioned three children; however, for the current wedding, the bride arrived in India with four children.

Dhilla’s criminal record dates back to the year 2000. In 2014, while he was lodged in Bhondsi Jail, his name also surfaced in the killing of another inmate. After he absconded while on parole in 2018, the Haryana Police declared a reward for his arrest and listed him among their most-wanted criminals.

Following an Interpol Red Notice issued on November 6, 2024, Cambodian authorities arrested him on July 24, 2025. He was extradited to India on September 2, 2025, and taken into custody by the Haryana STF. He has remained in jail since then.

This time, tight police security will accompany him during his 12-hour custody parole. According to reports, the couple will marry as per Hindu rites, with their children present during the ceremony.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Crime) Shubham Singh told HT that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the wedding programme, with police personnel set to be deployed at the marriage venue.

The DCP said that two crime units (the Jhajjar CIA and the CP Special Staff) alongside 15 heavily armed police personnel will handle end-to-end transit escort and dedicated protection duties. Additionally, the Sadar Jhajjar police station in-charge, along with 25 personnel—including armed sections and female police staff—will be deployed to secure the venue.