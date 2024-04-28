'Can I speak in Hindi': PM Modi talks about ‘heart-to-heart’ bond in Karnataka

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Davanagere on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a ‘heart-to-heart bond’ between him and Kannadigas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

The Prime Minister asked the people if he could give his speech solely in Hindi without the help of a translator.

"Can I speak in Hindi today? I have no translator today as I know that you have so much love towards me that you don't need words to understand. Language has never been a barrier between us as we have a heart-to-heart bond."

The Prime Minister was campaigning for the upcoming phase -3 elections in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed two back-to-back rallies in Belagavi and Uttara Kannada.

Attacking the Siddaramaiah government over the Hubballi murder incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the whole nation is worried about the law and order situation in Karnataka. The PM said that the Congress party was desperate to destroy the state.

"The Congress government is busy destroying Karnataka. Instead of controlling crime, Congress is promoting an anti-social and anti-national mindset," the Prime Minister said.

"The entire nation is worried about what happened to one of the daughters in the state. They are worried about the law and order situation in Karnataka. Parents are worried about their daughters residing in Karnataka. This is due to the sins committed by Congress. How can someone get the guts to murder someone on a college campus? Those who committed crimes know that those hungry for vote banks will save them in a few days," the PM added.

Modi also slammed the Congress party for rejecting an invitation to the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony earlier this year.

"They (Congress leaders) rejected the Ram temple inauguration invitation. The country will reject those who turned down the Ram temple invitation," Modi said.

Polling was conducted on Friday in 14 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. The remaining seats will go to the polls on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With ANI, PTI inputs