'Can say a lot more privately': Tharoor's advise amid Pilot vs Gehlot

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday sought to play down the feud between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying factionalism exists in every political party but leaders come together when it comes to pursuing a common and collective cause.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Tharoor noted, “Are there any monolithic parties in India, do they not have differing opinions in the BJP? In a democracy, two people can have differences of opinion, but if you share the ideology and are fighting for the same cause, then what the party says goes."

The fresh war of words between Gehlot and Pilot has brought back fears of disunity in the Rajasthan Congress in a year the state is scheduled for assembly polls. Tharoor, however, played down the effect of factionalism on pthe arty's electoral prospects in Rajasthan.

“It is the reality for every party to have some small factions, but the larger point is all of us are against the BJP. These are very small things when compared to the larger issues,” he said.

The Rajasthan chief minister was purportedly heard saying in a recent viral video clip that a "big Corona" has entered the Congress after the pandemic, indicating that the tenuous truce with his former deputy may not last long. While the Gehlot did not take any name, the remark was widely reported as being directed at Pilot.

Pilot, in return, took a veiled dig at Gehlot saying elders should think about the younger generation and young people should get justice. He also said leaders should never use words for opponents that they cannot hear for themselves.

Responding to a question about the leaders’ history of calling each other names, Tharoor advised his colleagues to be mindful of their words.

“We should weigh the words carefully before directing them at our party colleagues. I am proud of the fact that in my 14-year political career, I have never used such words for anyone. Once or twice I said that I prefer not to wrestle in the mud."

“So it is my request to my colleagues that it is not good to say such things about our brothers and sisters. They can certainly find ways of saying it and can say a lot more privately,” the Congress leader said.

