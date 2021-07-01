'Can you take yoga to the world?' PM Modi to doctors amid IMA-Ramdev tussle

At a time when the Indian Medical Association is at loggerheads with yoga guru Ramdev over his comments on allopathy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged doctors to take yoga to the global platform through evidence-based studies. Addressing the doctors community in a virtual programme organised by the IMA, PM Modi thanked doctors for their relentless service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Touching upon the issue of medical science and yoga, PM Modi said, "It is praiseworthy that many people from the medical fraternity are coming forward to spread awareness about yoga."

"What should have been done after Independence to spread awareness about yoga is being done now. In this time of the pandemic, people are now understanding how yoga and pranayama help in recovery after the Covid-19 infection. Many institutions associated with modern science are doing evidence-based studies on the positive impact of yoga in Covid-19 recovery. Many of you are devoting time to this. You are experts and specialists in medical science and as Indians, you can understand yoga easily. If you study yoga, the world will take it more seriously. Can the IMA take it forward on a mission mode? Can IMA take evidence-based studies on Yoga forward in a scientific way?" PM Modi said.

Another attempt can be to get studies on yoga published in international papers, PM Modi said.

PM Modi's appeal comes at a time when multiple FIRs have been filed by different units of the IMA against yoga guru Ramdev over his disparaging comments against modern science. The national association of doctors have also approached PM Modi, health minister Harsh Vardhan against Ramdev's comment which he withdrew but raised several questions over the effectiveness of allopathy. Both Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association have maintained that they have nothing against each other but while IMA said that Ramdev and Patanjali made wrong claims about Coronil, Ramdev said he is not against doctors, but against 'drug mafia'