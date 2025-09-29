Canada lists Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terror entity, says creates climate of insecurity

The Canadian Government on Monday listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, stressing that the group had been targeting “specific communities” and that the action would give security agencies more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes. Lawrence Bishnoi. (File Photo)

The announcement of the listing was made by Canada’s minister of public safety Gary Anandasangaree on Monday morning. “Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” he said, in a statement.

“The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It said the gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. “They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. Listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting their crimes and making communities safer,” the release added.

It said the gang had met the definition of a terrorist group under the country’s Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means the group’s assets in Canada, including property, vehicles or money, can be frozen or seized. It also gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment.

There are now 88 listed terrorist entities in Canada including two pro-Khalistan groups, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation. Canada started adding criminal groups to the list earlier this year after pressure from the Administration of US President Donald Trump to designate Mexican cartels.

There was also growing pressure from provincial Governments for such a designation, with the Premiers of Alberta and British Columbia demanding that action. In addition, the opposition Conservative Party had made a similar demand, with its leader Pierre Poilievre making a statement in that regard in August.