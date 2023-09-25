News / India News / Amid row over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's killing, how gang wars have put Canada in negative light

Amid row over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's killing, how gang wars have put Canada in negative light

BySnehashish Roy
Sep 25, 2023 05:51 PM IST

The latest killing of a gangster in Canada likely to act as a wake-up call for Canadian authorities, which rejected India's repeated concerns over gang wars.

Amid soaring diplomatic tensions between India and Canada after Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi's role in connection with separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, frictions between several pro-Khalistan gangs operating in Canada have spiralled which led them to settle scores jutted out of long-standing battles. The latest fallout of such a battle is the killing of Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, member of infamous Davinder Bambiha gang.

Sikhs for the independence of Khalistan protest in front of the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Canada, on July 8, 2023.(AFP)
Sikhs for the independence of Khalistan protest in front of the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Canada, on July 8, 2023.(AFP)

Also read: No evidence or intel shared, Canada should name Nijjar’s killer, says Indian official

Trans-national gangster Goldy Brar, who has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the killing. "He had to pay for his sins. One can run across the globe to hide but ultimately have to pay for our deeds," he said on a social media post. The gangster is accused of killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The recent killing of Duneke was no different than the gunning down of Nijjar, a self-styled chief of proscribed terror outfit Khalistan Tiger Force, who was allegedly killed in an inter-gang rivalry near a gurudwara in Canada's Surrey in June. The pro-Khalistan leader was believed to have developed rivalry with Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of the main accused in the 1985 Air India bombing, otherwise known as the Kanishka bombing case. He was said to be toning down his anti-India rhetoric after he appeared on his rivals' hit list, however, killed in Surrey last year.

Is Canada a safe haven for these gangsters?

  1. New Delhi has been raising concerns repeatedly with Canadian intel agencies over gang wars being carried out on Canadian soil, which were eventually turned down citing the evidence on the matter was not credible.
  2. Gangsters allegedly work in tandem with pro-Khalistan operatives in Canada who in-turn fund them to help move out of India and carry out anti-India activities from foreign land.
  3. Sikh For Justice, a banned pro-Khalistan group in India, has reportedly supported these gangsters. According to News18, these gangsters commit crimes in India and with the help of SFJ links they move to Canada and eventually carry out illegal activities including money laundering, drug trade and extortion.
  4. After repeated nudges, the Canadian government has evidently taken no significant action against these pro-Khalistan operatives. Then chief minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh had raised concerns with Trudeau over Canadian soil being exploited against India's interest. However, the Canadian authorities failed to take substantial measures on the matter.
  5. Canada has been listed among top countries where at least six most-wanted gangster-turned-radicals' and 13 drug smugglers have been living for the past several years.
  6. Punjab Police released a list of seven most-wanted gangsters last year who flew from India to Canada on fake documents. Duneke was one of them.
  7. Several others are believed to have been sympathisers of the Khalistan movement and provided logistical, financial support and arranged meetings.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out