Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian student visa applicants. Here's why

Nearly 75% of Indian applications requesting to study in Canadian institutions were rejected in August, as what was once a top destination for Indian students is now losing appeal among them. The country’s restrictions on international students have hit applicants from India the most, according to government data. Canada student visa news: Canada denied permits to about 74% of Indian applicants to study at its post-secondary institutions in August. (Representational Image/File Photo)

Notably, Canada reduced the number of international student permits issued for a second consecutive year in early 2025 as part of its move to curb temporary migration and address student visa fraud.

ALSO READ | Why Canada is forcibly removing more Indians than ever before Indian applicants hit the hardest Compared to a 32% rejection rate in August 2023, Canada denied permits to about 74% of Indian applicants to study at its post-secondary institutions in August this year, Reuters reported, citing government data. Meanwhile, about 40% of overall study permit applications were denied in both months, while around 24% of Chinese study permits were rejected in August 2025.

The data also showed that the number of Indian students applying for study permits witnessed a major drop, falling from 20,900 in August 2023 to 4,515 in August 2025.

For years, India has been Canada’s top source of international students. The Indian embassy in Ottawa said that while it was aware of the increasing rejection rate of Indian student applications, the issuance of permits is entirely within Canada’s authority.

“However, we would like to emphasise that some of the best quality students available in the world are from India, and Canadian institutions have in the past greatly benefited from the talent and academic excellence of these students,” it said in a statement provided to Reuters.

The high rejection rate also comes as New Delhi and Ottawa work to repair ties after more than a year of diplomatic tensions during the administration led by former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Why is Canada rejecting so many Indian applications? Canadian authorities in 2023 found that almost 1,550 study permit applications included fake letters of acceptance, many of which were traced to India, the immigration department told the news agency.

It also said the new, upgraded verification system flagged more than 14,000 likely fraudulent letters of acceptance from applications received last year.

A spokesperson for the department clarified that the country has now tightened its verification process for international students and increased the financial requirements for applicants.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister Anita Anand told the news agency last month during a visit to India that while Ottawa is focused on protecting the integrity of its immigration system, it still aims to have Indian students studying in the country.