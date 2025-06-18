Canada ties 'extremely important': Modi after breakthrough meet with Mark Carney at G7

Kananaskis: In a breakthrough meeting on the margins of the G7 leaders' summit on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his host and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney agreed to renew relations that have been troubled for over 20 months. Both countries have agreed to reappoint High Commissioners to each other's capitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in Kananaskis on the sidelines of G7 Summit on Tuesday (local time).(Agency)

Modi said that relations between the two countries were "very important." Carney said among the matters the two countries would "tackle together" are "transnational repression and terrorism."

Modi described the meeting as "excellent". "PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship."

In a readout, the Canadian PMO said they "reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties, based on mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Carney described as a "great honour" hosting Modi at the summit in Kananaskis, a resort in the Canadian Rockies.

"India has been coming to the G7 since 2018. It's a testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership."

He said the two countries were looking at cooperating on a range of sectors, from energy security, to the future of artificial intelligence."

Neither country has had a High Commissioner in the other's capital since October 2024.

India withdrew then High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and five other officials after Ottawa asked New Delhi to waive their diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned on violent criminal activity. In retaliation, India expelled six Camadian officials including its Acting HC.

The bilateral on Tuesday amid the scenic surrounding has marked the beginning of a reset.

Ties between India and Canada cratered on September 18, 2023, when then PM Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons that there were credible allegations of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar three months earlier in Surrey, British Columbia

Carney had signalled a change in approach towards India earlier this year and the invitation to Modi, over objections from the pro-Khalistan lobby, was a meaningful measure.