Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh terms CAA ‘discriminatory’

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:58 IST

Canada’s New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh on Wednesday strongly condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has triggered widespread protests in India.

In a tweet, Singh said the CAA “purposely discriminates Muslims and other minority communities.” Terming it “wrong”, he said governments should work to unite people and not divide them.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, which got the President’s nod on December 13, had led to widespread protests across India.

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg had also expressed concern on Tuesday over the political detentions and communication blackout in India. In a tweet, he said that these steps taken by the government could threaten India’s longstanding democratic traditions.