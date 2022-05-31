Canadians mourn Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Reports

Not just India, Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has sent shockwaves in Canada too. The 28-year-old rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - better known by his stage name of Sidhu Moose Wala - was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district, not too far from his home on Sunday evening. The killing has triggered huge row and protests, with the Congress - the political party to which he belonged - calling for the dismissal of the ruling AAP government. His family has sought an investigation by a central probe agency.

The loss of a young life has triggered mourning in Canada also. The Ontario-based rapper shot to fame, local media reports highlighted, after moving to the country as an international student.

A report on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation website underlined how his was an underdog success story. People from the Punjabi community - based in Brampton - were quoted as saying that Moose Wala did what many could just dream of and he was extremely talented. Many of his admirers were left teary-eyed with the news of his death.

Moose Wala's numbers had found place on the Canadian billboard in a short musical career spanning three years. He was murdered just days before he was to turn 29.

Another report by Canadian news website, globalnews.ca, quoted some locals as saying it was a “big loss”. Canada, which is said to be one of the most immigrant-friendly countries, has a large number of people from the Punjabi community.

Soon after his death, Canada rapper Drake too posted a tribute on Instagram. Moose Wala’s death has been mourned by many Indian celebrities too.

But for the newly formed government in Punjab, the probe for the case is set to be one of the biggest challenges it has faced since March. The Bhagwant Mann government has been blamed for the downgrade of the security of the rapper, in what was billed as a move against the “VIP culture”.

