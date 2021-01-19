Cancer Institute founder V Shanta passes away in Chennai
Senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta passed away in the early hours on Tuesday morning. She was 93.
The veteran oncologist was admitted to a private hospital in the city last night after she complained of chest pain.
Her body has been moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped build along with her mentor Dr. Krishnamoorthy.
The Padma Shri (1986) and Padma Bhushan (2006) awarded doctor was renowned for her efforts towards making quality and affordable cancer treatment accessible to all patients. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay awards.
Dr Shanta was the Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai.
"Her entire medical life over 50 years has been dedicated to the mission of organising care of Cancer patients, the study of the disease, its prevention and control, the generation of specialists and scientists in different aspects of Oncologic Sciences," the Adyar Cancer Institute said.
The senior oncologist played an important role along with Dr. Krishnamurthi in the development of the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has also announced police honours for Dr Shanta who passed away today.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 sites in MP selected for hosting cheetah, officials to train in Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I will never change from secularism’: Karti Chidambaram on Tamil new year row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Few people owning country, says Rahul; hails protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardinals meet PM Modi, urge him to invite Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfathomable loss: Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield not being sold under $3 per dose anywhere in the world, says SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox