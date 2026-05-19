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‘Go for euthanasia if need be’, says Supreme Court, refusing to tweak stray dogs order

The Supreme Court said there has been absence of sustained efforts on part of states, UTs to build infra to deal with rising population of stray dogs.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 11:31 am IST
Reported by Utkarsh Anand
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed all applications as well as pleas for modification and recall of its November 2025 order on relocation, sterilisation of stray dogs.

The Supreme Court said right to life with dignity encompasses right to live freely without threat of harm from dogs (HT file photo)

The court also authorised authorities to take legally permissible measures, “including euthanasia in case of rabid and dangerous dogs”, to curb threats to human life, according to an earlier HT report on the hearing.

In its November 2025 order, the Supreme Court had modified an earlier order and directed all states and UTs to remove stray dogs from institutional premises and prohibited their re-release into such locations after sterilisation, holding that allowing their return would “frustrate the very object” of ensuring safe public spaces.

The top court said there has been absence of sustained efforts on part of states, Union territories to build infra to deal with rising population of stray dogs.

"The court can't remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where kids, travellers, elderly have fallen victim to dog bite incidents," the bench hearing the matter said, adding that right to life with dignity encompasses right to live freely without threat of harm from dogs.

The bench also cited incidents involving international travellers, including a German tourist allegedly bitten in Gujarat's Surat, observing that such occurrences adversely affect public confidence in “urban governance and civil administration”.

The court also authorised authorities to take legally permissible measures, “including euthanasia in case of rabid and dangerous dogs”, to curb threats to human life.

 
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