‘Can't kill daughter': MP man dies by suicide after daughter marries against family wish

A 49-year-old medical store owner in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior allegedly died by suicide as he was distressed over his daughter marrying against family's wishes. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to an NDTV report, the man was found dead in his bedroom by family members after they heard a gunshot.

Krishna Lalchandani, additional superintendent of police, said that the daughter of the deceased left home about 15 days ago with a young man belonging to a different community from the neighbourhood.

She was later traced to Indore and brought back. During a court hearing, she claimed to have been legally married and chose to go with her husband.

ALSO READ: Man checks into Noida hotel with friend, dies by suicide while she was in washroom: Report

The medical store owner left behind a note, written on a printout of his daughter's Aadhaar card. He expressed emotional distress over her decision to marry against the family's wishes, the report quoted police as saying.

In the note, he reportedly wrote: "You did wrong, I am leaving. I could have killed both of you, but how could I kill my daughter?"

“Daughter, what you did was not right... And the lawyer who sacrifices an entire family for some money - doesn't he have daughters too? Doesn't he understand the pain of a father? One whole family has been destroyed, and now there's nothing left in society,” the NDTV report quoted the note written by him.

While questioning the legal process, the man asked if a marriage under Arya Samaj is not valid, how could the court allow the girl to go with her partner.

ALSO READ: UP: 19-year-old woman’s body found hanging from tree in Saharanpur, suicide suspected

Father of man who married medical store owner's daughter assaulted

According to an NDTV report, relatives of the medical store owner allegedly assaulted the father of the man who married the daughter of the deceased.

Witnesses claimed that the man's father was allegedly dragged out of his home and beaten until he fell unconscious. Bystanders intervened and rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating the alleged suicide and subsequent assault.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).