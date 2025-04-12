Man checks into Noida hotel with friend, dies by suicide while she was in washroom: Report

A man checked into a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida with a woman, presumably his friend, and died by suicide while she was in the washroom, reported NDTV. He was found dead on Friday night. The man and the woman reportedly fought before he died by suicide.(Representational Photo/Hindustan Times)

Umesh Kumar, 38, was a software engineer by profession. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district and was a resident of Awas Vikas colony in the city, the report said. He had checked into the Wamson Hotel located in Noida sector 27 with a woman, a resident of Mathura, on Thursday.

According to the woman, when she came out of the washroom, she found Umesh hanging from the ceiling fan and screamed, alerting the hotel staff. They were also reportedly accompanied by a dog. The two of them allegedly fought before the incident, the NDTV report said.

The body has been sent for a post mortem and the police have started an investigation. The police found no suicide note from the room. The woman is being questioned by Kotwali sector-20 police and have found out during preliminary investigation that the man was married. However, he had separated from his wife following disputes in their marriage and the couple had filed for a divorce.

Similar incident

A 17-year-old kabaddi player was found hanging in his hostel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, PTI reported citing police. The body was found in the hostel room of Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai on Friday.

The boy has been identified as Rajeev Singh, a class 9 student and a kabaddi trainee, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satpal Singh told reporters. No suicide note was found.

According to college officials, Rajeev was a native of Dharawal village in UP’s Gorakhpur district and had been living at the hostel since 2022 and was a quiet and hardworking student.

His body has been sent for postmortem and his family has been informed, said police.