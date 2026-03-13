‘Can’t sit back passively': Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi's talks with Iran leadership

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar for reaching out to Iranian leaders amid escalating tensions in West Asia, saying India should be a “constructive voice” for peace. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praises PM Narendra Modi for talking to Iranian leadership (PTI)

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tharoor said, “Glad that India is taking the initiative for peace.” He added, "I think India should be active. We can't just sit back passively.”

The remarks came a day after Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the worsening security situation in West Asia during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The conflict has also raised concerns about disruption to critical energy trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil and gas supplies passes.

‘Wrong on both sides’, says Tharoor When asked about a recent resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council condemning Iran’s attacks on its neighbours, Tharoor said responsibility lies on both sides of the conflict.

“On principle, there is wrong on both sides,” he said, criticising the initial strikes by the US and Israel.

“It was wrong of the US and Israel to attack,” Tharoor said, arguing that claims of provocation or pre-emptive self-defence were difficult to justify when negotiations were reportedly underway and Iran was “apparently granting everything demanded.”

At the same time, he also blamed Iran for expanding the conflict. “Equally, on the other side, Iran is to blame for attacking countries not a party to the war and hurting innocent civilians,” he said.