‘Can’t sit back passively': Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi's talks with Iran leadership
On West Asia conflict, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "I think India should be active. We can't just sit back passively.”
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar for reaching out to Iranian leaders amid escalating tensions in West Asia, saying India should be a “constructive voice” for peace.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tharoor said, “Glad that India is taking the initiative for peace.” He added, "I think India should be active. We can't just sit back passively.”
The remarks came a day after Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the worsening security situation in West Asia during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.
The conflict has also raised concerns about disruption to critical energy trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil and gas supplies passes.
‘Wrong on both sides’, says Tharoor
When asked about a recent resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council condemning Iran’s attacks on its neighbours, Tharoor said responsibility lies on both sides of the conflict.
“On principle, there is wrong on both sides,” he said, criticising the initial strikes by the US and Israel.
“It was wrong of the US and Israel to attack,” Tharoor said, arguing that claims of provocation or pre-emptive self-defence were difficult to justify when negotiations were reportedly underway and Iran was “apparently granting everything demanded.”
At the same time, he also blamed Iran for expanding the conflict. “Equally, on the other side, Iran is to blame for attacking countries not a party to the war and hurting innocent civilians,” he said.
The escalating violence, he added, highlights “the pointlessness of wars and conflicts."
‘Must collectively push to end this’
Tharoor warned that the continuing hostilities could have serious consequences for global energy flows and for India’s interests in the region.
“At the moment, neither side seems willing to settle,” he said, adding that statements from Donald Trump suggested the military campaign may soon run out of targets, while Iran has indicated that retaliation could continue.
“It is difficult for us sitting in Delhi to judge,” Tharoor said. But India, he argued, should remain “a constructive voice for peace.”
Tharoor also pointed to the risks faced by Indian nationals in the region. “The safety of nine million Indians in the Gulf countries and our relationships are also at stake,” he said, adding that it was “in the interest of the world to collectively push to end this, and we should be a leading voice in the matter.”
LPG supply concerns
Tharoor also addressed reports about a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, saying supply challenges could particularly affect households that have shifted from traditional fuels to gas.
“According to the minister's statement yesterday, petrol, diesel, kerosene, all that the supplies are adequate,” he said.
However, he pointed out that LPG appeared to be facing specific issues. “It seems LPG is a particular area where there is some shortage,” Tharoor said, adding that the increasing reliance on cylinder gas — especially in rural areas — means any disruption can create serious difficulties.
“If cylinders are not easy to get, that becomes a real challenge,” he said, urging the country to work collectively to resolve the issue quickly.
Meanwhile, minister of petroleum and natural gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri has denied claims that the country is facing an LPG shortage.
(With ANI inputs)
