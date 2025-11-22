'Can't skip duty for flight': Jagdeep Dhankhar in first speech after surprise resignation

Four months after he took everyone by surprise with a sudden resignation, former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar gave his first public speech at the book launch of senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya in Bhopal on Friday. Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankar, right, and RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya during the release of his book titled 'Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa'. (PTI)

At the event, the former vice president said he puts duty above other things, and quipped that his "recent past" was proof of it.

He made the remark when a man came up to him during the speech apparently to remind that he had to catch a flight back to Delhi at 7.30 pm, news agency PTI reported.

‘Can’t skip duty'

After this, Dhankhar informed the audience that he had a flight to catch, and added cryptically, "I can't skip my duty for catching a flight, and friends, my recent past is proof of it."

Meanwhile, Dhankhar praised the book 'Hum Aur Yah Vishva' and said it debunks propaganda which portrays the RSS as an ultra-right organisation and even seeks to link it to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi though it is a baseless charge.

He also talked of the risk of falling into narratives, saying it is difficult to get out of this "chakravyuh" if anyone gets into it, while also stating that he is not giving his own example, news agency ANI reported.

Dhankhar said that some people were drifting away from morality, spirituality, and intellect. Talking about the information warfare and growth of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Machine Learning and also noted that there is a civilizational contestation.

"It urges India to draw on its deepest narratives...The book gives a lesson, faced with these grim challenges, creating a very difficult environment, there is reprieve, there is light, beacon of hope, North Star or let's say lighthouse, and that is we must fall back on our deepest inheritance," he said.

Dhankhar stepped down as the vice president of India in July this year citing health reasons as he expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her "unwavering support" and the "wonderfully harmonious working relationship" they shared during his tenure.

Former Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan succeeded Dhankhar after winning the vice presidential election in September.

(With inputs from agencies)