Capitalise on PM Modi’s popularity to increase votes: Amit Shah in Karnataka

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party must capitalise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and translate it into increased vote share, Union home minister Amit Shah said in a strategy meeting in Mysuru on Sunday ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. Union home minister Amit Shah felicitates sculptor Arun Yogiraj, whose idol of Ram Lalla has been installed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during a programme, in Mysore (PTI)

There is a favourable political environment for the BJP across the country, Shah said at the meeting attended by BJP core committee leaders and cluster leaders of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seats.

Shah also issued a stern warning to members against making any loose statements regarding the alliance between the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), said a party leader who declining being named. It was important to maintain unity and refrain from airing opinions, Shah is understood to have said, aimed at curtailing discord within the party ranks. He underscored the significance of a cohesive approach towards alliance matters.

During the meeting, Shah presented a comprehensive plan ahead of Lok Sabha polls, said state party chief BY Vijayendra. State leaders have assured Shah that the allies will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 constituencies and make efforts to win. “There has been no discussion on the seat sharing. It will take place in Delhi between the senior leaders of both parties. But it has been made clear that whoever is the candidate, all efforts should be made to ensure their victory,” said Vijayendra. “... He said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the situation is favourable for the NDA to win all 28 seats in Karnataka. He gave suggestions regarding our plan of action in converting Narendra Modi’s popularity into votes,” Vijayendra said.

Shah pointed to 45 assembly seats across five districts and asked MLAs to intensify public outreach efforts starting from Monday, another leader said, seeking anonymity. “His thorough briefing provided the BJP state leaders with a clear understanding of the challenges ahead and the limited time frame available for preparations for the 2024 elections,” the leader said.

Addressing the core committee meeting at Edison Blue Hotel in Mysuru, Shah reiterated the importance of maintaining unity within the alliance and cautioned against repeating past mistakes that led to the downfall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition. To streamline efforts, Shah outlined a strategy where each of the eight assembly segments in each parliamentary constituency must commit to exerting maximum effort to enhance the party’s prospects.

Shah’s visit to Karnataka included participation in the Sutturu Jathra event near Mysuru, where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting India’s cultural heritage on the global stage. He commended Modi for his initiatives in preserving yoga, Ayurveda and Indian languages, while ensuring the country’s security and prosperity.

Meanwhile, state revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda asked Shah to announce drought relief compensation within the state. Accusing the Centre of causing significant delays in releasing funds for drought relief, Gowda highlighted the urgent need for assistance in light of the state’s declaration of drought in 223 taluks (sub- districts).

The state government has requested a total compensation of ₹18,172 crore, including ₹4,663 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund, to address crop loss. Gowda stressed the seriousness of the situation and called for an immediate decision on drought compensation, emphasizing that it was a constitutional obligation of the Centre to assist states in times of crisis.

“It is a sensitive issue and for the welfare of the people. The compensation under NDRF is a State’s right and the constitutional obligation of the Centre. We are not asking for help or charity,” he said.

Gowda expressed frustration over the delay in addressing the issue, citing the submission of a memorandum to the Centre four-and-a-half months ago and subsequent postponements of high-level committee meetings. He emphasized that the prolonged delay has exacerbated the hardships faced by farmers and other affected individuals in the state.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramiah slammed Shah over his ‘state’s treasury is empty’ remarks. “Home minister Amit Shah...has vented his envy towards our government by saying ‘the treasury is empty because of the guarantee schemes’. If this is his firm opinion, he should participate in a public debate with me. I can prove that our treasury is not empty because of the guarantee schemes...” he said. “Shah has come... with empty hands. He hasn’t called for a single meeting so far to provide relief funds for the drought,” the CM said.