Ram Temple verdict reflection of India's secular character: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Feb 10, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Amit Shah said that in no other country has the majority community waited for so long for a matter related to its faith.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Temple case is a reflection of India's secular character to the world.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI )
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22, Shah said that in no other country has the majority community waited for so long for a matter related to its faith.

“There were apprehensions that post the Supreme Court verdict there could be unrest but such fears were unfounded as the country saw a harmonious atmosphere,” the home minister told the parliament, according to PTI.

The home minister also lauded those who participated in the long struggle for the Ram temple issue.

Shah said that the struggle for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya began in 1528 and the legal battle fought for it started in 1858, adding that it all came to an end on January 22.

"No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government," Shah said.

The home minister said that those who imagine India without Lord Ram do not know the country and that they represent our era of slavery.

"The date of January 22 marks the beginning of the journey of great India. This day paves the way for Maa Bharti (mother India) to take us on the path of becoming Vishwaguru (world leader). It was a day that marked the hopes, aspirations and accomplishments of crores of devotees," Shah said, adding that the Ram mandir is a sign of cultural rejuvenation, according to PTI.

On November 9, 2019, settling a fractious issue that went back more than a century, a five-judge bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had paved the way for construction of the temple and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot will be found for a mosque in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

