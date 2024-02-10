 Shah invokes border clash with China in LS: ‘They tried to repeat 1962, but…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Amit Shah invokes border clash with China in LS: ‘They tried to repeat 1962, but…’

Amit Shah invokes border clash with China in LS: ‘They tried to repeat 1962, but…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2024 04:29 PM IST

India and China have been locked in a border row along LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated the Centre's assertion that India has “not lost out on any territory” in the months-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Amit Shah at Parliament House complex.(PTI)
Amit Shah at Parliament House complex.(PTI)

“China tried to do what it did in 1962,” Shah said in the Lok Sabha, according to PTI. “Our leadership displayed resolve and not an inch of India's land was lost.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

India and China have been locked in a border row along LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

Also Read | Amit Shah accuses Cong of appeasement on UCC, says Nehru-signed agenda ignored

Since the beginning of the crisis, India has maintained that no land has been conceded to China. However, Opposition leaders, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has frequently attacked the Centre for “letting China acquire Indian territory.”

New Delhi has maintained the complete withdrawal of Chinese troops from all points of conflict is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility along the disputed border.

The face-off, which began in late April-May May last year, led to a bloody clash in the Galwan Valley on the night of June 15, that led to casualties on both sides. It was the first time in more than 40 years that lives were lost in a border skirmish along the LAC. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in action.

China initially didn't disclose the number of casualties sustained by its troops, officially admitting only in February that four of its soldiers were killed while one was injured. However, it is believed that the number of actual Chinese casualties is higher.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On