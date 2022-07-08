Capital’s dry spell drives up mercury, discomfort

The Capital has received only patchy and isolated spells of rain after a record showers in a 24-hour span between June 30 and July 1, even as the high humidity levels mark a return of the sweaty conditions that marked much of the final week of June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi’s heat index (HI) temperature, or ‘real feel’, of the temperature dropped to 26°C on June 30, when the monsoon arrived in the Capital. This number spiked the day after that, but stayed at a bearable 42°C.

However, with Delhi getting only 2.6mm of rain in the next six days, the heat index shot back up, nearing the 50°C mark.

With a temperature of 37.2°C and a relative humidity of 52% at 2.30pm on Thursday, Safdarjung station, which is considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a heat index reading of 49°C, unchanged from Wednesday and a degree higher than Tuesday.

Delhi logged a maximum temperature of 39.1°C on Thursday — three above normal for this time of the year and 0.5 degrees higher than Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is likely to touch the 40-degree mark on Friday, making for yet another uncomfortable day, before Delhi sees some relief on Saturday with moderate rainfall predicted.

Before monsoon showers hit Delhi, the Capital’s heat index touched a high of 53°C on June 28. The city’s maximum temperature at the time was 41.5°C.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said the monsoon trough, which earlier shifted towards central India, was returning towards northern India and will likely bring moderate rainfall on Saturday.

“We have seen a drop in rain activity due to the trough shifting away, but there should be improved rain activity on Saturday and Sunday, which will again provide some relief from this high humidity and high Heat Index,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Safdarjung recorded no rainfall on Thursday, 1mm of rainfall was recorded at Jafarpur and 0.5mm at Mayur Vihar.

Also read: One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather

Rain should again drop from Monday onwards, with a green alert in place from Monday until Wednesday.

A green alert indicates no significant weather activity is expected in the region, with the IMD largely forecasting scattered isolated showers. It issues a yellow alert if rain activity is expected to be light, while an orange alert is issued for moderate to heavy rainfall.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 30°C — 0.6 degrees higher than Wednesday and two above normal for this time of the year. Delhi’s relative humidity oscillated between 52% and 83% during the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON