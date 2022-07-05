Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday
After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days.
But as the monsoon system strengthens over the region in the next couple of days, moderate to intense rain can be expected on Thursday and Friday.
Speaking about this, IMD officials said while there were chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday, the temperature will remain high.
Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5°C from 34.6°C on Sunday.
While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable.
The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2°C on Sunday to 28.5°C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 32°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature may rise further up to 30°C.
-
Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹10 lakh in Panipat
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang. He had demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent. The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind. The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.
-
Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members. The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
-
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
-
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
