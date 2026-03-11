'Car hit pothole, she started breathing': Husband recalls moment ‘brain-dead’ wife came back to life in UP

What was meant to be a final journey home turned into a " miracle" for a family in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where a woman who had been declared brain-dead reportedly showed signs of life while being taken back from a hospital. Her family says the moment occurred when the vehicle carrying her hit a pothole. The woman, had fallen unconscious on February 22 after complaining about high blood pressure, representational image. (Representational)

The woman, identified as Vineeta Shukla, had fallen unconscious on February 22 after complaining about high blood pressure, as per a report by news agency PTI. Her husband, Kuldeep Shukla, said she fainted about 15 minutes after taking medication at home. She was first taken to a government hospital in Pilibhit and later referred to Bareilly for further treatment.

Family prepared for last rites According to doctors involved in her treatment, Vineeta was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly where she remained under care for two days. However, when her condition did not improve, the family was told there was little hope.

Dr Rakesh Singh, who later treated her, said the woman was discharged and brought back home. By then, preparations had already begun for her cremation.

Her husband said the miracle happened the next day while they were transporting her back home. Near Hafizganj, the car reportedly hit a pothole or bump in the road.

Kuldeep Shukla claimed that immediately after the impact, Vineeta began breathing again.

"When she was being brought back home on the 24th, the car hit a pothole on the way near Hafizganj, and she started breathing. We took her to Dr Rakesh Singh It's been 10 days, and she is fine," Shukla told news agency ANI.

Doctors suspect possible snake-bite toxin Doctors said Vineeta was placed under intensive care and treated with anti-snake venom after relatives noticed slight body movement.

Explaining the medical reasoning, Dr Singh said certain neurotoxins released during snake bites can cause a person to “suddenly lose consciousness and movement in the arms and legs”. In such cases, even the pupils may remain dilated, making the condition appear extremely critical.

After beginning anti-snake venom treatment, doctors said some movement was observed within 24 hours. Over the next week, Vineeta gradually regained consciousness. The breathing tube was eventually removed, and she is now able to walk on her own.

Vineeta herself said she remembers taking medicine for high blood pressure and then fainting. Beyond that moment, she has no memory of the events that followed and only knows what her family later told her. “Now I am feeling good,” she added.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) denied claims that a pothole existed on the route where the incident reportedly occurred. The authority said the Bareilly–Sitarganj stretch is currently under construction, but existing sections remain traffic-worthy and are maintained regularly according to prescribed standards.

(With inputs from ANI)