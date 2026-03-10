2 arrested for attacking patient in Gurugram hospital

The Gurugram Police on Monday have arrested two people, including a woman, in connection with an attack on a patient undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, police said. According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Sakshi, 30, a resident of Rewari district, revealed that, mistaking the patient for her husband's girlfriend, she threw toilet cleaner at her. (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)

The accused, identified as Pawan, had assaulted his live-in partner on March 9, following which she was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, they said.

While another woman, mistaking the patient to be her husband's girlfriend, had thrown toilet cleaner at her, they said, adding that the police are questioning both the accused.

A 30-year-old woman suffered severe burns on her face and body after a corrosive substance was allegedly thrown at her in the civil hospital. Later, she was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, they said.

The police also arrested the accused Pawan, a resident of Rewari, who had lived with the victim woman in a flat in Sector 72 area in a live-in relationship.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Sakshi had a fight with her husband's female friend Meenkashi, who was admitted for treatment in the civil hospital," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Sakshi, after seeing the scarf/cloth (mistaking it to be Meenakshi), threw toilet cleaner on her, he added.

The complainant had registered the case naming Pawan, but till now his role has not been revealed, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.