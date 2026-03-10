Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    2 arrested for attacking patient in Gurugram hospital

    A 30-year-old woman suffered severe burns on her face and body after a corrosive substance was allegedly thrown at her in the civil hospital.

    Updated on: Mar 10, 2026 5:10 AM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Gurugram Police on Monday have arrested two people, including a woman, in connection with an attack on a patient undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, police said.

    According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Sakshi, 30, a resident of Rewari district, revealed that, mistaking the patient for her husband's girlfriend, she threw toilet cleaner at her. (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)
    According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Sakshi, 30, a resident of Rewari district, revealed that, mistaking the patient for her husband's girlfriend, she threw toilet cleaner at her. (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)

    The accused, identified as Pawan, had assaulted his live-in partner on March 9, following which she was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, they said.

    While another woman, mistaking the patient to be her husband's girlfriend, had thrown toilet cleaner at her, they said, adding that the police are questioning both the accused.

    A 30-year-old woman suffered severe burns on her face and body after a corrosive substance was allegedly thrown at her in the civil hospital. Later, she was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, they said.

    According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Sakshi, 30, a resident of Rewari district, revealed that, mistaking the patient for her husband's girlfriend, she threw toilet cleaner at her.

    The police also arrested the accused Pawan, a resident of Rewari, who had lived with the victim woman in a flat in Sector 72 area in a live-in relationship.

    "During interrogation, it was revealed that Sakshi had a fight with her husband's female friend Meenkashi, who was admitted for treatment in the civil hospital," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

    Sakshi, after seeing the scarf/cloth (mistaking it to be Meenakshi), threw toilet cleaner on her, he added.

    The complainant had registered the case naming Pawan, but till now his role has not been revealed, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India vs England LIVE Score, at HindustanTime
    News/India News/2 Arrested For Attacking Patient In Gurugram Hospital
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes