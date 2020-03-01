e-paper
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rescue operations
Rescue operations(ANI Photo)
         

At least two people are feared trapped after two cargo trains carrying coal collided in Singrauli of Madhya Pradesh, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The pilot and assistant pilots of the locomotive of the trains are reported to be trapped, Asian News International said.

Several overturned wagons of the trains and a crowd of people, including policemen and officials, were seen in pictures tweeted by ANI.

Teams from NTPC and the police are carrying a rescue operation, it said.

More details are awaited.

