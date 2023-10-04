Carpooling not banned but needs permission: Minister

The state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy allayed concerns over the Karnataka transport department setting out to ban app-based carpooling services in Bengaluru by reiterating that carpooling was not banned, but that permission must be obtained to operate the service legally. “We don’t have any problem if there is carpooling among employees or known passengers. But in order to operate it as a commercial carpooling service, permission has to be obtained from the government,” Reddy told reporters on Tuesday.

The Karnataka transport department on September 30 announced a ban on the app-based carpooling services in Bengaluru, following persistent complaints being raised by cab operators.

The transport department argues that carpooling apps such as Quick Ride, BlaBla Car, Zoom and Rideshare are “illegal” as they use personal vehicles, bearing white number plates, for commercial purpose. It has cited the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, for its decision, which allows only vehicles with yellow number plates for commercial purposes.

The department has also directed officials in several areas across the city to initiate legal measures if anyone is found flouting the norms. In case of violation, the department said, drivers may face a six-month suspension of their registration certificate (RC) and a penalty ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

Reddy, held a meeting with the carpooling aggregators on Tuesday, in which the firms submitted their concerns and demands. The transport minister also sought 10 days’ time to take a decision on the demands of the aggregators.

Stressing that the government supports carpooling, the transport minister said it will help reduce traffic, and is environment as well as cost-friendly for the commuters.

However, he said that necessary permissions should be obtained from the government to operate legally in the state capital.

The transport minister’s statement comes amid citizens voicing their opinions against the move, claiming it reduces transport cost and helps combat traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya slammed the government saying they haven’t understood the concept of carpooling.

“When the government says, they will permit carpooling in a yellow-board commercial vehicle, but not in a private white-board vehicle, it shows that they haven’t understood the very concept of carpooling,” Surya said on social media platform X on Tuesday.

