Case against four for attempting to rape student at University of Hyderabad

Four unidentified people allegedly attempted to rape a 21-year-old woman student after assaulting her on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus, leaving her with minor injuries, police said on Saturday.

Her male classmate also sustained minor injuries when he tried to save her from the attackers, police said.

The incident occurred at a secluded place on the campus on Friday night, assistant commissioner of police (Madhapur Division) N Shyam Prasad Rao told PTI.

After escaping from the attackers, the two post-graduate students alerted other students about the incident even as the four people fled the scene, the police official said.

A case has been registered against the attackers and a search was on to nab them, he said.

Meanwhile, the University sources said an internal inquiry was on into the incident.

The university, in coordination with student organisations, will take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the students in the campus, the sources said.