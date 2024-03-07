 Bengaluru: Pvt hospital accused of carrying out sex determination tests | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Bengaluru: Pvt hospital accused of carrying out sex determination tests, illegal abortions; Case booked

Bengaluru: Pvt hospital accused of carrying out sex determination tests, illegal abortions; Case booked

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Mar 07, 2024 07:45 AM IST

Health officials suspect that abortions have been conducted at the hospital without the requisite licence mandated by the MTP Act

Bengaluru: The health officials in Bengaluru rural raided private Aasare hospital in Nelamangala for allegedly carrying out sex determination tests and illegal abortions.

Health officials said, despite strict prohibition, sex determination tests was carried out at the hospital. (HT)
Health officials said, despite strict prohibition, sex determination tests was carried out at the hospital. (HT)

“Despite strict prohibition on sex determination and embryo killing, Aasare hospital run by Dr. Ravi Kumar, has been clandestinely carrying out these procedures,” said district health officer (DHO), Dr. Sunil Kumar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Health officials suspect that abortions have been conducted at the hospital without the requisite licence mandated by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, and crucial scanning reports have been omitted. Operations have allegedly taken place in unlicenced areas with inadequate records maintained, further compounding the gravity of the violations.

“Acting on a tip-off, the health and family welfare department raided the hospital and found irregularities in maintaining the records. We found the hospital did not maintain the records and suspect the doctors of feticide,” added the DHO.

The health officials then filed a police complaint against the hospital authorities.

“We have registered a case against Aasare hospital owner Dr. Ravi Kumar under sections 312 (causing miscarriage), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being Born alive or to cause it to die after birth), and 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said N Rakesh, the inspector at Nelamangala town police station.

On October 15, 2023, the Bengaluru police busted a gang that allegedly committed multiple feticides in a farmhouse in Mandya for the past three years. The police arrested nine people, including two doctors from the farmhouse. Police suspect the gang carried out more than 300 illegal female feticides and nearly 900 sex determination tests over the period.

Following the incident, the Bengaluru health officials became vigilant and started conducting random checks on hospitals and diagnostic centres, said the DHO.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On