Case registered against taxi drivers for 'harassing' tourist in Munnar

A case has been registered against a group of taxi drivers after a Mumbai-based tourist alleged that she was harassed by them during her recent visit to Munnar here, officials said on Monday. "Everyone was saying you are not allowed to decide who you travel with," the tourist said. (Pexels/ Representational Image)

The tourist, identified as Janvi, an assistant professor, posted a three-minute video on her social media account detailing how she was allegedly harassed by local taxi drivers when she tried to travel by an online cab.

She said her trip to Munnar was “absolutely breathtaking” but added that she would not visit Kerala again due to the incident.

In the video, she said that as she was preparing to leave Munnar, her host informed her that online taxis such as Uber and Ola were not allowed there because of opposition from local taxi unions. She then contacted her Uber driver and asked him to meet her at another location so that others would not notice him.

“While we were loading our bags, five or six men suddenly appeared — apparently they had been following us. They started threatening our cab driver, saying he could not take us,” she said.

Janvi said she then called the police for help. “They came but went straight to the union members without saying a single word to us. After a brief conversation with them, the police told us we couldn’t travel with Uber or Ola,” she alleged. She added that when she contacted Kerala Tourism officials, she was told the same.

“Everyone was saying you are not allowed to decide who you travel with. You are not allowed to feel safe or exercise your constitutional rights,” she said.

Based on the video, Munnar police registered a suo motu case on Sunday against the taxi drivers who can be identified from the footage.

The case has been registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 135(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said the incident took place on October 30. They are verifying the role of the policemen who reached the spot at the time and are also trying to contact Janvi to record her statement as part of the investigation.