Case registered against water supply body over death of 20-year-old man in Bengaluru

The Kengeri traffic police registered a case against the Bangalore water supply and sewerage board (BWSSB) on Monday after a 20-year-old man died and two were injured when they fell into a 20-feet-deep open pothole that was dug up by the civic body to lay drinking water pipelines. The Kengeri traffic police registered a case against the Bangalore water supply and sewerage board after a 20-year-old man died and two were injured. (File photo)

According to the police, the incident happened in the Arunachalam layout near Ullal near Kengeri. The deceased has been identified as Saddam Pasha and the injured people were named Imran Pasha (21) and Mubarak Pasha (19).

Kengeri traffic police inspector P Lakshman said, “The incident took place on Sunday at around 8.45 pm when the three people was riding a scooter. They failed to notice a 20-foot-deep ditch after being rammed into the barricade that was put in the middle of the road beside the ditch.”

“We have registered a case under IPC Section 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing harm), and negligence leading to death against the engineer and contractor, and the investigation is ongoing. Besides, a case has been registered against Saddam Pasha for triple riding,” he added.

The complaint against the BWSSB was filed by Umran Pasha at the Kengeri traffic police station. The incident has stirred up anger and outrage among the relatives of the victims and locals, who blamed the BWSSB and the contractor for the wrongful deaths and injuries that were caused by the lack of safety measures around the construction site.

The family members of the deceased expressed their grief and anger over the incident, highlighting the absence of signboards, proper barricades, and safety measures around the 20-foot-deep pothole that was dug up in the middle of the road. They pointed out that a barricade was erected only after the accident, raising questions about the authorities’ negligence and responsibility towards ensuring the safety of the public.

BWSSB chairman, V Ram Prasath Manohar said, “The BWSSB has expressed deep regret over the tragic incident where a man lost his life and two others were injured after falling into the pit that was dug up near Kommaghatta Circle. Board officials on Monday visited the site and submitted a preliminary report upon learning of the accident.”

An FIR has been filed with the police, who have initiated an investigation, he said, while assuring that if any shortcomings are identified in the investigation report, the BWSSB will take appropriate action.