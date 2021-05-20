Cases of black fungus on the rise in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is reporting a rising cases of Mucormycosis, or black fungus, at a time when the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are already ravaging the state. As many as 200 cases of Mucormycosis have been detected in districts as such Nellore, Krishna, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Chitoor and Anantapur. A private hospital in Guntur has recorded 50 cases of black fungus.

The number of cases has risen to hundreds with the infection showing up among people who have recovered from Covid-19. Black fungus is most commonly seen in people with diabetes. People have been queuing up at hospitals with symptoms such as red eyes and swollen cheeks.

However, some doctors predict that this could likely be the side effects of Covid-19 medication. The infection is rare but not new and caused by exposure to mucor moulds found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables.

Doctors pointed out that the steroids being prescribed for Covid-19 patients to strengthen their respiratory system are affecting the good bacteria in the body, making them vulnerable to the black fungal infection.

Presently, 80% of the Covid-19 patients are being given steroids, which could lead to black fungus infection. This is more common among those with diabetes whose system weakens much more than those without the condition after a Covid-19 attack. Doctors are specifically advising diabetics to be extra cautious and minimise the use of anti-viral drugs.

Meanwhile, the Centre is examining ways to procure Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal medication which can help stop the spread of black fungus in the country.