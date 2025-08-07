Cash discovery row: Supreme Court junks Justice Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of in-house inquiry panel

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Allahabad high court judge Yashwant Varma seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row. Allahabad high court judge Yashwant Varma.(HT file)

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih also upheld the procedure adopted by the panel and the then Chief Justice of India (CJI), calling it legal and constitutional.

Justice Varma had contested both the findings of the panel and the CJI’s recommendation to the President and Prime Minister for his removal.

The top court, however, dismissed a separate plea filed by a lawyer seeking an FIR in connection with the allegations, stating there was no ground for criminal investigation.

The court said Justice Varma's conduct does not inspire confidence, and his plea should not be entertained.

The apex court held that in-house procedure and the judges committee appointed by the then CJI adhered to the stipulated procedure and sending of the report to the prime minister and President with recommendation for his removal was not unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court had earlier told Justice Varma that his conduct did not inspire confidence and also defended the CJI's authority to act on any judicial misconduct, saying he cannot be merely a "post office but has certain duties to the nation.