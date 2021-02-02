Cash loaders forget 1.5 lakh in ATM in Jamshedpur, teens return it to cops

Three persons including two teenagers set an example in honesty by returning ₹1.50 lakh to the police after one of them found the money lying in a Canara Bank ATM on Old Purulia Road No-15 in Jamshedpur late Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

“It’s a very good act on the part of Md Wasim, Shahid Akhtar and Abdul Rashid to return the money to us after they found the cash inside the ATM kiosk. I have spoken to the Canara Bank chief manager and informed senior police officials. The trio will be felicitated soon. The cash-loading agency Writer Business Services Pvt Ltd staffers Vishal and Vinod told us they had mistakenly left ₹1.50 lakh in the ATM after loading ₹23.50 lakh cash,” Naresh Prasad Sinha, officer-in-charge of Azadnagar police station said.

Wasim said he saw the cash lying behind the ATM when he entered the kiosk to withdraw money Monday evening.

“I came out with the money and informed Shahid Akhtar and Abdul Rashid who were standing in the queue outside. We then pasted a notice on the ATM kiosk wall with our mobile numbers stating that the person to whom the money belongs may contact us on these numbers,” said Wasim.

Shahid and Abdul said they later decided to take the money and deposit it at the Azadnagar police station

“We had gone to our respective houses and then went to the police station and handed over the cash to the OC late last evening. We are happy that we are clear in our conscience and that the cash loaders didn’t have to face any consequence or financial loss,” said Shahid.

Vishal, one of the cash loaders, acknowledged that they had indeed left the money and thanked Wasim, Shahid Akhtar and Abdul Rashid for their honesty.

“We had come to the ATM around 7.30 pm with Vinod, security guard Manish Kumar and driver Prakash. We were supposed to load ₹25 lakh cash into the ATM but mistakenly left the ATM after loading only ₹23.50 lakh. We were in a hurry to load another ATM. Luckily, these three boys returned the money and saved our jobs,” Vishal, Writer Business staff, said.