$15,500, 523g gold, 45.8 lakh jewellery seized at Delhi airport

Delhi Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have intercepted passengers in three separate cases, recovering $15,500 concealed in checked-in baggage, 523 grams of 24-carat gold hidden inside a cookware lid, and gold jewellery weighing 326 grams and valued at ₹45.86 lakh.

A thorough examination of the passenger's checked-in baggage led to the recovery of USD 15,500. The foreign currency was concealed in a fake bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole. (X/Delhi Customs)

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The recoveries were made on August 14 and 17 during interceptions based on specific intelligence received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

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Dollars hidden in casserole

In the first case, on August 17, 2026, acting on specific information from the DRI, Customs officers intercepted a Dubai-bound passenger travelling on flight AI-4309.

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{{^usCountry}} A thorough examination of the passenger's checked-in baggage led to the recovery of $15,500. The foreign currency was concealed in a false bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A thorough examination of the passenger's checked-in baggage led to the recovery of $15,500. The foreign currency was concealed in a false bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sharp coordination between agencies, seamless detection by Customs,” Delhi Customs said in a post on X.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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523 grams of gold in cookware

In another case on August 17, Customs officers intercepted a passenger travelling from Riyadh to Mumbai and then onward to Delhi on flight 6E-315 at Terminal 1 of IGI Airport.

According to Customs, the interception was made based on intelligence developed through profiling. The passenger was carrying household goods, including a cookware set, in his checked-in baggage.

An X-ray screening of the baggage flagged suspicious images. A subsequent thorough examination led to the recovery of 15 cut pieces of 24-carat gold weighing 523 grams in net weight.

The gold was cleverly concealed inside the solid core of a cookware lid, Customs said.

“The passenger apprehended. Further investigation underway,” the department said.

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Jewellery on passenger's person

In the third case, on August 14, Customs officers at IGI Airport intercepted an Uzbekistan passport holder arriving from Almaty on flight KC-907 through the Green Channel.

A detailed examination led to the recovery of 326 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹45,86,469. The jewellery had been concealed on the passenger's person.

A case was booked under the Customs Act, 1962.