Caste data to be part of next population census: Centre's big announcement

The cabinet committee of political affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday decided that a caste-based enumeration will be part of the upcoming decadal census, a decision hailed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a step that would help in drafting "equitable and targeted" policies. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a big statement on the issue of caste census.(PTI FILE)

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet committee of political affairs (CCPA) has decided today that caste enumeration should be included with the forthcoming census… it demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interest of the society,” union minister Ashwini Vishnaw said after the meeting on Wednesday.

The announcement, which comes ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, was on top of the Opposition’s agenda that has been pushing for a caste census in an effort to counter its appeal and break the rainbow coalition of Hindus, across classes, that forms the bulk of the BJP’s support base.

The BJP hopes the cabinet decision will neutralise this pitch, particularly in Bihar where a landmark caste survey conducted by the state’s Janata Dal United, when it was part of the opposition’s Mahagathabandhan, showed backward communities make up nearly two-thirds of the state.

On Wednesday, the BJP’s three alliance partners in Bihar - the Janata Dal United, the Lok Janshakti Party (RV) and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) were among the first to cheer the announcement, describing the decision as “historic”.

In Delhi, Vaishnaw referred to state governments carrying out caste-based enumeration which he insisted, have created confusion in society, and said the exercise should be carried out with “transparency”.

"Some states have done surveys from a purely political angle in a non-transparent way. Considering all these facts and to ensure that a social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be transparently included," he said.

The minister added; “To ensure social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be transparently included in the census instead of being part of surveys… This will strengthen the social and economic structure of society.”

The minister also criticised the Congress for not carrying out the caste census in 2011.

In 2010, he said, the then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh constituted a group of ministers to consider this subject. "Most of the political parties had recommended caste census. The Government decided to conduct only a survey of caste instead of a caste census and that survey is known as SECC. The Congress alliance partners have used it as a political tool," he said.

Welcoming the move, JDU working president Sanjay Jha said it was a historic decision which will help in making more effective plans for the welfare and upliftment of the deprived sections.

"In accordance with his policy of 'Development with Justice', the National President of Janata Dal United and the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar @NitishKumar ji has conducted the caste census in Bihar with complete transparency and has also made its results public. He clearly believes that it is necessary to have accurate data of various castes for the purpose of reducing socio-economic inequality and making accurate plans for the welfare of the targeted sections," Jha said in a post on X.

"History is a witness that caste-wise data was also recorded in the census conducted before Independence in India. But, in the year 1951, the Congress government stopped it. The unavailability of caste-wise data was becoming a big obstacle in the way of accurately identifying the socially deprived sections and making more effective plans for them. In view of the demand being made by various political parties and social groups, the UPA government decided to conduct a survey of castes in the 2011 census, but there were so many discrepancies in those data that it was not even made public," Jha said.

RLSP and the LJP, which are also part of the NDA and will jointly contest the Bihar polls also welcomed the move.

Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan said a caste survey was a key demand of his party, which has now been accepted. "In the last few years, many misconceptions were spread between me and the Central Government regarding the caste census. Today's decision is a clear answer to all these rumours...This step of the central government will bring a big change in the direction of inclusive development of the country." he said in a post on X.

Upendra Kushwaha of RLSP said the decision taken unanimously "will prove to be a milestone in the direction of development of the oppressed and exploited society of the country.”