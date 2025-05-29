Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Caste-based enumeration will be a transformative step: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
May 29, 2025 04:19 PM IST

Dhankhar said, contrary to the perception that a caste-census will be divisive, a thoughtfully collected caste data will be an instrument of integration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hailed the Union government’s decision to conduct caste-based census and said it was a “great decision” that will “be a transformative step.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was addressing the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service. (PTI file photo)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was addressing the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service. (PTI file photo)

“It will help bring about social justice. It will be an eye-opener. It will satisfy people’s aspirations. It’s a very broad decision of the government. There was a caste-based census earlier. Last time, I think it was conducted in 1931. I looked up to that census many times to know about my caste. I therefore realise the importance of caste-based enumeration,” he said.

Dhankhar who was addressing the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service said, contrary to the perception that a caste-census will be divisive, a thoughtfully collected caste data will be an instrument of integration.

“How can information collected by itself be a source of the problem? It is like getting your body MRI. You will know about it when you stand... And this mechanism will transform abstract constitutional commitments to equality into measurable, accountable policy outcomes.”

Also Read: Must revisit order on prior sanction to prosecute: VP

Earlier this month, the Union government announced that caste-based census, a key demand of the allies as well as the opposition, will be conducted along with the upcoming census.

While addressing the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA ruled states on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to caste census as an exercise that is a step towards bringing the marginalised into the mainstream.

Pointing out that the survey will help in drafting policy, the VP said India’s aspirations for becoming a developed nation are firmly rooted in evidence-based planning.

“We, as a nation, are looking for ‘Viksit Bharat,’ which is not our dream. It is our objective, defined destination, our goal. Bharat is no longer a nation with potential. It’s a nation on the rise, and the rise is unstoppable. And therefore, the path to a developed India is built with statistical insights marked by evidence-based milestones,” he said.

He went on to say, data should be used to address demographic trends and understanding statistics from the perspective of demographic variation will help policymakers address the security of the nation.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Caste-based enumeration will be a transformative step: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On