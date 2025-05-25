Telangana, Andhra call for cooperative federalism to achieve Viksit Bharat

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the ambitious objective of the central government envisioning a Viksit Bharat-2047 can be realised only with the development of the states by adopting the spirit of cooperative federalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

At the NITI Aayog governing council meeting held in New Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said states are not only laboratories of innovation, but also the engines of national growth. “As we advance towards a more developed and equitable India, the spirit of cooperative federalism must guide our journey,” he said.

Stating that Telangana is a strong contributor to India’s GDP and a leader in industrial, technological, and governance reform, Revanth Reddy said in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat with a $30 trillion economy, Telangana is determined to play a leading role.

“Telangana envisions itself as a Viksit Rajya, contributing 8% to the national GDP by 2047. This translates to a targeted Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of $2.4 trillion, positioning Telangana as a growth engine not just regionally, but nationally,” he said.

He said Telangana is ready to shoulder this responsibility and lead from the front in realising the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. “We must continue to collaborate, exchange best practices, and support one another in building a resilient, inclusive, and future- ready India” he said.

He pointed out that Hyderabad contributes nearly 2.5% of the national GDP on par with other metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, the chief minister said in order to harness the full potential of these mega cities, there is a pressing need to establish a national-level Task Force under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the respective chief ministers.

“This task force must focus on comprehensive urban development, infrastructure investment, and governance reforms specific to these metros. A dedicated and coordinated strategy for these cities will help catalyse national economic momentum, generate millions of jobs, and elevate India’s position in the global urban economy,” he said.