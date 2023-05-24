CBI has a strong case against 2G scam accused: Officials

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has contended that it has strong documentary evidence that was previously ignored as it argued in the Delhi high court against a lower court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja and others who were once accused in what is known as the 2G spectrum allocation scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation has contended that it has strong documentary evidence that was previously ignore. (Representational image)

The agency, officials aware of its strategy said on the condition of anonymity, will contend “there is strong and reliable material evidence, statements of witnesses” in the case, which involved allegations that government officials and ministers took kickbacks to allot 2G mobile spectrum at a lower-than-ideal price.

A special court, while acquitting the suspects, had said the federal agency’s charges were based on “rumour, gossip and speculation”.

“There is evidence which reveals that the first-come-first-serve policy was operated in such a manner that it helped companies which were ready to submit necessary bank draft(s) at short notices thus effectively keeping out eligible companies. Besides, there is evidence showing that front companies were created to bag more than one licences by certain companies,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

The CBI court, while acquitting the accused, also ignored the testimonies of reliable witnesses including DS Mathur (former telecom secretary), Asheervatham Achary (Raja’s former additional personal secretary) and others, said a second officer, who also requested not to be named.

In its appeal, CBI has argued that the 2017 acquittal judgement in 2G scam can have a major impact on corruption cases in the country.

In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of ₹30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too has claimed in its appeal in 2G scam that this is a “classic case” of money laundering and that the special CBI judge, while acquitting the accused persons, “wrongly interpreted” the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Officials said all these aspects will be taken up in the Delhi high court during the hearings.