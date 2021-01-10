CBI arrests 2 for sale, purchase of child pornography over Instagram

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two persons - Neeraj Kumar Yadav and Kuljeet Singh Makan - in a case related to alleged sale/purchase of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over Instagram and other social media platforms, officials said on Sunday.

The agency registered a case under section 14 of POCSO (prevention of children from sexual offences) Act, 2012 and u/s 67-B of Information Technology Act, 2000 on the allegations that accused Neeraj Yadav, a B.Tech, was advertising over Instagram account for sale of objectionable material including child pornographic material.

“It was further alleged that the said accused (Neeraj Yadav) had purchased large volume of data, from another accused person, stored over cloud-based websites, containing objectionable material including the child pornography material and made payment to him through PayTM for the same. Thereafter, the accused allegedly published an advertisement for sale of said material over Instagram,” said CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi.

“On receipt of payments via Paytm or Google Pay etc from the customer(s)/seekers, the accused was allegedly sharing the said objectionable material with them through Whatsapp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms. It was also alleged that he had gained monetary benefits and was indulging in these activities since 2019,” Joshi said.

Yadav and Makan were produced in a court in Saket and have been remanded to judicial custody till January 22.