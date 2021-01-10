CBI arrests 2 for sale, purchase of child pornography over Instagram
- One of the accused allegedly published an advertisement for sale of child sexual abuse material over Instagram and sent his clients the pornographic material in exchange for money.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two persons - Neeraj Kumar Yadav and Kuljeet Singh Makan - in a case related to alleged sale/purchase of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over Instagram and other social media platforms, officials said on Sunday.
The agency registered a case under section 14 of POCSO (prevention of children from sexual offences) Act, 2012 and u/s 67-B of Information Technology Act, 2000 on the allegations that accused Neeraj Yadav, a B.Tech, was advertising over Instagram account for sale of objectionable material including child pornographic material.
“It was further alleged that the said accused (Neeraj Yadav) had purchased large volume of data, from another accused person, stored over cloud-based websites, containing objectionable material including the child pornography material and made payment to him through PayTM for the same. Thereafter, the accused allegedly published an advertisement for sale of said material over Instagram,” said CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi.
“On receipt of payments via Paytm or Google Pay etc from the customer(s)/seekers, the accused was allegedly sharing the said objectionable material with them through Whatsapp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms. It was also alleged that he had gained monetary benefits and was indulging in these activities since 2019,” Joshi said.
Yadav and Makan were produced in a court in Saket and have been remanded to judicial custody till January 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Manjhi salutes Nitish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox