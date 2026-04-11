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CBI facilitates return of gangster Sahil Chauhan from Thailand

Chauhan is a member of the notorious criminal gang, the Bhuppi Rana gang, operating in Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 01:26 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the ministries of external affairs (MEA) and home affairs (MHA), has facilitated the return of a wanted gangster, Sahil Chauhan, from Thailand, the agency said on Saturday.

A chargesheet was filed against Chauhan, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (HT sourced photo)

Chauhan is a member of the notorious criminal gang, the Bhuppi Rana gang, operating in Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh. He was wanted for murder, attempted murder, extortion and dacoity, during his stay in Bangkok. He was also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has taken his custody, said officials.

CBI said in a statement that Chauhan in January 2017, opened fire at Monu Rana in gang rivalry at the Jagadhari Court Complex in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, when the latter was produced for a hearing in pending criminal cases.

A chargesheet was filed against Chauhan, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, after being released on bail, Chauhan absconded and fled abroad.

“On the request of Haryana Police, CBI got an Interpol red notice against Sahil Chauhan. He was geo-located and deported from Bangkok and brought in India at Delhi International Airport on Friday, where he was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police,” CBI said in a statement.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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