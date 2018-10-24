CBI feud Live updates: Alok Verma removed because agency was raising questions on Rafale, says Rahul Gandhi

In dramatic midnight action, the government on Wednesday divested CBI chief Alok Verma of his charge and joint director M Nageshwar Rao was asked to take over.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) took the decision past midnight as war between Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations hurled at each other.

1:52pm IST Rahul Gandhi questions CBI chief's removal Kal raat chowkidar ne CBI ke director ko hataya kyunki CBI Rafale pe sawal utha rahi thi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, reports ANI.





1:32pm IST Govt misusing central agencies: Singhvi PM Modi once said Cong misuses agencies. Today, these words will come back to haunt him. Sorry state of affairs. Govt subverting premier investigative agencies: Singhvi





1:30pm IST Govt trying to cover up corruption cases: Singhvi Govt doing this due to Rafaleomania. Those working on important cases shunted out. Govt wants to cover up corruption cases: Singhvi





1:28pm IST Govt violating CBI Act: Singhvi Every CBI chief should have a tenure of two years. According to rules, if he has to be removed in an emergency, the case should be heard by a select committee. Where was the select committee last night: Singhvi





1:25pm IST CVC has no power to appoint or remove: Singhvi Govt is interfering in the case. CVC has no power to appoint, reappoint or remove. CVC is a supervisory body that supervises CBI. Cong charges CVC of misleading nation: Singhvi





1:20pm IST Govt supporting accused: Cong leader Singhvi Govt has violated CBI Act. Govt supporting accused in extortion charge, prosecutors rendered lame duck: Abhishek Manu Singhvi





1:05pm IST Tharoor targets govt over CBI feud The sordid goings-on that have reduced the nation’s premier investigative agency into a Keystone Cops operation — one more nail in the coffin of India’s once-prestigious institutions, all reduced by the Modi government to shadows of their former selves: Shashi Tharoor tweets.





12:48pm IST A look at the team that will be probing Asthana now Satish Dagar has in the past probed cases against Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Tarun Gauba had probed Vyapam cases. The Supreme Court had reposed faith in Murugesan in the coal scam probe.





12:45pm IST Mamata says 'BJP Bureau of Investigation' CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate: Mamata Banerjee says in tweet.





12:36pm IST Jaitley replies on late night order We are a fast acting govt. If we act fast, questions are raised ‘what’s the hurry’. If we don’t, we are asked ‘why are we delaying’: Jaitley on late night order.





12:32pm IST Should restore credibility of CBI: Jaitley Committed to preserve integrity of India’s administrative system. Should restore credibility of CBI: Jaitley.





12:30pm IST Oppn charges rubbish: Jaitley Opposition charges rubbish. If they say they know which cases CBI is going to investigate next, it is a matter of concern: Jaitley.





12:28pm IST Two officers on leave to maintain integrity of probe: Jaitley CVC has all the material that both officers have complained of. Yesterday, in its meaning, it was suggested that neither officer should probe it because they are accused. Therefore, they should go on leave, and an SIT headed by an officer operating under neither of them should probe it: Jaitley.





12:25pm IST CVC, and not govt, can investigate this: Jaitley Both top CBI officers are pointing fingers at each other. The govt won’t investigate this and it can’t. Central Vigilance Commission has the powers to investigate it: Jaitley.





12:22pm IST Institutional integrity of CBI essential: Union minister Arun Jaitley CBI is the premier investigative agency. Its institutional integrity is essential. We don’t want people outside to point fingers at CBI: Arun Jaitley.





12:15pm IST New team to probe Asthana CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, SP Satish Dagar and joint director V Murugesan will probe charges against Asthana, reports ANI.





12:05pm IST Yechury's 'kaala pani' jibe We don't know if CBI was investigating other issues like Rafale scam. If that was the case, it was ordered to protect the govt, PM and officers concerned. Why has the DIG investigating the charges against Asthana been sent to 'Kaala Pani' in Andaman: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) tells ANI





12:00pm IST Yechury terms it 'coup' The Modi govt and Prime Minister have conducted a political coup against the CBI. They have conducted transfer of all the officers and directors, and the main objective appears to be to protect the chosen officers of the Prime Minister posted at CBI: Sitaram Yechury, CPI (M) tells ANI.





11:54am IST Keshav Ram Chaurasia to take charge of Special Unit DIG Keshav Ram Chaurasia who was working earlier under Asthana will take charge of the special unit from Anish Prasad





11:52am IST Open fight spells doomsday for CBI: Former ASG I maintain that the integrity of the institution (CBI) is most important. In an extraordinary situation, the government has full authority to act. At this time, an open fight between the top two people spells doomsday for the institution: Vikas Singh, former additional solicitor general, tells ANI.





11:52am IST Anish Prasad will no longer look after Special Unit DIG Anish Prasad will no longer look after the Special Unit, which handles technical surveillance, though he will continue to remain deputy director (administration). He was considered close to Verma.





11:50am IST AK Sharma asked to hand over charge AK Sharma has been asked to hand over charge of policy division and anti-corruption headquarters zone by 1pm.





11:45am IST Yechury targets govt The illegal removal of CBI chief by the Modi government to protect their own handpicked officer, against whom serious charges of corruption are being investigated, points to attempts at a serious cover-up to protect his direct links to the BJP's top political leadership. To ensure that the CBI is not a caged parrot, Supreme Court had granted protection to the chief from government's whims and fancies by giving him a two-year tenure. What is Modi government trying to hide by its panic move? #BJPCorruption: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.





11:40am IST Murugesan to look after anti-corruption headquarters zone Another joint director, V Murugesan, who too was working under Asthana earlier, will look after the anti-corruption headquarters zone, which was earlier with AK Sharma.





11:38am IST Amit Kumar interim in-charge of CBI’s policy division Amit Kumar, a DIG working under Asthana earlier, has been made interim in-charge of the CBI’s policy division.





11:35am IST AK Sharma no longer in-charge of CBI’s policy division AK Sharma will no longer be in-charge of the most crucial policy division of CBI. The policy division acts as vigilance unit of the agency and all technical surveillance tools are under it.





11:32am IST Kejriwal takes potshots at govt What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave? Under which law did the Modi government get the authority to initiate action against the chief of an investigating agency appointed as per the Lokpal Act? What is the Modi government trying to hide: Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet.





11:30am IST Other transfers/postings CBI's JD (P) Arun Kumar Sharma, HoZ V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar have been transferred/posted, reports ANI. They were a part of the team probing the case against Asthana.





11:28am IST Sai Manohar to continue to look after SIT working under Asthana Sai Manohar though transferred to Chandigarh, will have headquarters in Delhi and will continue to look after the Special Investigation Team that was working under Asthana. Alok Verma, in a late night order last night, had removed Sai Manohar from SIT.





11:22am IST Asthana aide transferred Asthana’s aide in the Special Investigation Team, joint director A Sai Manohar, has been transferred to Chandigarh.





11:20am IST More transfers CBI DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, DIG Taurn Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG KR Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal and SP Satish Dagar have been transferred, reports ANI. They were probing the case against Rakesh Asthana.





11:18am IST Powerful joint director AK Sharma sidelined Powerful joint director AK Sharma, supervising the probe against Rakesh Asthana, has been transferred as joint director, in-charge of Multi Disciplinary Monitoring Authority, which was formed to look into the larger conspiracy into Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, and is considered a shunting post in the agency.





11:15am IST The transfers Deputy SP, CBI, AK Bassi has been transferred and posted as deputy SP, CBI, ACB, Port Blair. Additional SP, CBI, SS Gum has been transferred and posted as CBI, ACB, Jabalpur, reports ANI. They were probing the case against Rakesh Asthana.





11:12am IST Cong targets govt over CBI infighting Modi government buries the last nail into the independence of CBI. Systematic dismantling and denigrating of CBI is now complete. Once a premier investigating agency, PM ensures that CBI's integrity, credibility and reliability is buried and dead. PM Modi seeks to achieve surreptitiously and clandestinely what he can't do directly to sack the CBI director. Habitual and perpetual misuse of CBI by Modi government and BJP to tamper fair investigation of serious criminal cases is the reason for this unfathomable mess: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a series of tweets.





11:07am IST M Nageshwar Rao takes charge M Nageshwar Rao takes charge as interim CBI director. CBI spokesperson denies any room at the headquarters has been sealed.





10:52am IST 'Centre's move will compromise investigation in many cases' Gopal Sankaranarayanan, lawyer appearing for Alok Verma, tells Supreme Court that the central government in the morning, asked Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana to go on leave, compromising investigation into many sensitive cases, reports ANI.





10:48am IST Entire team probing case against Asthana changed The entire team probing the case against Rakesh Asthana has been changed. Investigating officer Ajay Bassi has been removed. Deputy inspector general Manish Sinha too has been removed from the case. The case was under the Anti-Corruption Headquarters zone, which was under the powerful joint director AK Sharma. He too has been transferred internally.





10:45am IST Alok Verma’s petition accepted by SC CBI director Alok Verma has moved a petition in Supreme Court challenging his removal and the appointment of an interim chief of the agency. The petition will be heard on October 26 (Friday).





10:23am IST No files to be processed at CBI director's office There will be no movement of officials or files at CBI Director's office and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana's office till 2 pm today, reports ANI





10:18am IST Offices sealed Officials sealed rooms of director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana. Both top officials have been stripped of their responsibilities.





10:10am IST Offices of CBI director, special director cordoned off No staff is being allowed on 11th floor of the CBI headquarters where offices of director Alok Verma, special director Rakesh Asthana, acting chief Nageswar Rao, and another key officer AK Sharma are located.





9:47am IST Developments began after late night order The government order stripping Alok Verma of his charge as CBO chief was served to him at 2:30am.



