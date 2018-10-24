CBI feud Live updates: Alok Verma removed because agency was raising questions on Rafale, says Rahul Gandhi
A day after CBI chief Alok Verma divested his deputy Rakesh Athana of all his cases, the government stripped both men of their charge and appointed an interim director. Here are the live updates.
1:52pm IST
Rahul Gandhi questions CBI chief’s removal
1:32pm IST
Govt misusing central agencies: Singhvi
1:30pm IST
Govt trying to cover up corruption cases: Singhvi
1:28pm IST
Govt violating CBI Act: Singhvi
1:25pm IST
CVC has no power to appoint or remove: Singhvi
1:20pm IST
Govt supporting accused: Cong leader Singhvi
1:05pm IST
Tharoor targets govt over CBI feud
12:48pm IST
A look at the team that will be probing Asthana now
12:45pm IST
Mamata says ‘BJP Bureau of Investigation’
12:36pm IST
Jaitley replies on late night order
12:32pm IST
Should restore credibility of CBI: Jaitley
12:30pm IST
Oppn charges rubbish: Jaitley
12:28pm IST
Two officers on leave to maintain integrity of probe: Jaitley
12:25pm IST
CVC, and not govt, can investigate this: Jaitley
12:22pm IST
Institutional integrity of CBI essential: Union minister Arun Jaitley
12:15pm IST
New team to probe Asthana
12:05pm IST
Yechury’s ‘kaala pani’ jibe
12:00pm IST
Yechury terms it ‘coup’
11:54am IST
Keshav Ram Chaurasia to take charge of Special Unit
11:52am IST
Open fight spells doomsday for CBI: Former ASG
11:52am IST
Anish Prasad will no longer look after Special Unit
11:50am IST
AK Sharma asked to hand over charge
11:45am IST
Yechury targets govt
11:40am IST
Murugesan to look after anti-corruption headquarters zone
11:38am IST
Amit Kumar interim in-charge of CBI’s policy division
11:35am IST
AK Sharma no longer in-charge of CBI’s policy division
11:32am IST
Kejriwal takes potshots at govt
11:30am IST
Other transfers/postings
11:28am IST
Sai Manohar to continue to look after SIT working under Asthana
11:22am IST
Asthana aide transferred
11:20am IST
More transfers
11:18am IST
Powerful joint director AK Sharma sidelined
11:15am IST
The transfers
11:12am IST
Cong targets govt over CBI infighting
11:07am IST
M Nageshwar Rao takes charge
10:52am IST
‘Centre’s move will compromise investigation in many cases’
10:48am IST
Entire team probing case against Asthana changed
10:45am IST
Alok Verma’s petition accepted by SC
10:23am IST
No files to be processed at CBI director’s office
10:18am IST
Offices sealed
10:10am IST
Offices of CBI director, special director cordoned off
9:47am IST
Developments began after late night order
8:30am IST
Nageshwar Rao appointed interim CBI chief
In dramatic midnight action, the government on Wednesday divested CBI chief Alok Verma of his charge and joint director M Nageshwar Rao was asked to take over.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) took the decision past midnight as war between Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations hurled at each other.
Follow live updates here:
Rahul Gandhi questions CBI chief’s removal
Kal raat chowkidar ne CBI ke director ko hataya kyunki CBI Rafale pe sawal utha rahi thi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, reports ANI.
Kal raat chowkidar ne CBI ke Director ko hataya kyunki CBI Rafale pe sawal utha rahi thi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan's Jhalawar pic.twitter.com/nyIFJRiANy— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018
Govt misusing central agencies: Singhvi
PM Modi once said Cong misuses agencies. Today, these words will come back to haunt him. Sorry state of affairs. Govt subverting premier investigative agencies: Singhvi
Govt trying to cover up corruption cases: Singhvi
Govt doing this due to Rafaleomania. Those working on important cases shunted out. Govt wants to cover up corruption cases: Singhvi
Govt violating CBI Act: Singhvi
Every CBI chief should have a tenure of two years. According to rules, if he has to be removed in an emergency, the case should be heard by a select committee. Where was the select committee last night: Singhvi
CVC has no power to appoint or remove: Singhvi
Govt is interfering in the case. CVC has no power to appoint, reappoint or remove. CVC is a supervisory body that supervises CBI. Cong charges CVC of misleading nation: Singhvi
Govt supporting accused: Cong leader Singhvi
Govt has violated CBI Act. Govt supporting accused in extortion charge, prosecutors rendered lame duck: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Tharoor targets govt over CBI feud
The sordid goings-on that have reduced the nation’s premier investigative agency into a Keystone Cops operation — one more nail in the coffin of India’s once-prestigious institutions, all reduced by the Modi government to shadows of their former selves: Shashi Tharoor tweets.
A look at the team that will be probing Asthana now
Satish Dagar has in the past probed cases against Dera Sachcha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
Tarun Gauba had probed Vyapam cases.
The Supreme Court had reposed faith in Murugesan in the coal scam probe.
Mamata says ‘BJP Bureau of Investigation’
CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate: Mamata Banerjee says in tweet.
Jaitley replies on late night order
We are a fast acting govt. If we act fast, questions are raised ‘what’s the hurry’. If we don’t, we are asked ‘why are we delaying’: Jaitley on late night order.
Should restore credibility of CBI: Jaitley
Committed to preserve integrity of India’s administrative system. Should restore credibility of CBI: Jaitley.
Oppn charges rubbish: Jaitley
Opposition charges rubbish. If they say they know which cases CBI is going to investigate next, it is a matter of concern: Jaitley.
Two officers on leave to maintain integrity of probe: Jaitley
CVC has all the material that both officers have complained of. Yesterday, in its meaning, it was suggested that neither officer should probe it because they are accused. Therefore, they should go on leave, and an SIT headed by an officer operating under neither of them should probe it: Jaitley.
CVC, and not govt, can investigate this: Jaitley
Both top CBI officers are pointing fingers at each other. The govt won’t investigate this and it can’t. Central Vigilance Commission has the powers to investigate it: Jaitley.
Institutional integrity of CBI essential: Union minister Arun Jaitley
CBI is the premier investigative agency. Its institutional integrity is essential. We don’t want people outside to point fingers at CBI: Arun Jaitley.
New team to probe Asthana
CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, SP Satish Dagar and joint director V Murugesan will probe charges against Asthana, reports ANI.
Yechury’s ‘kaala pani’ jibe
We don’t know if CBI was investigating other issues like Rafale scam. If that was the case, it was ordered to protect the govt, PM and officers concerned. Why has the DIG investigating the charges against Asthana been sent to ‘Kaala Pani’ in Andaman: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) tells ANI
Yechury terms it ‘coup’
The Modi govt and Prime Minister have conducted a political coup against the CBI. They have conducted transfer of all the officers and directors, and the main objective appears to be to protect the chosen officers of the Prime Minister posted at CBI: Sitaram Yechury, CPI (M) tells ANI.
Keshav Ram Chaurasia to take charge of Special Unit
DIG Keshav Ram Chaurasia who was working earlier under Asthana will take charge of the special unit from Anish Prasad
Open fight spells doomsday for CBI: Former ASG
I maintain that the integrity of the institution (CBI) is most important. In an extraordinary situation, the government has full authority to act. At this time, an open fight between the top two people spells doomsday for the institution: Vikas Singh, former additional solicitor general, tells ANI.
Anish Prasad will no longer look after Special Unit
DIG Anish Prasad will no longer look after the Special Unit, which handles technical surveillance, though he will continue to remain deputy director (administration). He was considered close to Verma.
AK Sharma asked to hand over charge
AK Sharma has been asked to hand over charge of policy division and anti-corruption headquarters zone by 1pm.
Yechury targets govt
The illegal removal of CBI chief by the Modi government to protect their own handpicked officer, against whom serious charges of corruption are being investigated, points to attempts at a serious cover-up to protect his direct links to the BJP’s top political leadership. To ensure that the CBI is not a caged parrot, Supreme Court had granted protection to the chief from government’s whims and fancies by giving him a two-year tenure. What is Modi government trying to hide by its panic move? #BJPCorruption: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.
Murugesan to look after anti-corruption headquarters zone
Another joint director, V Murugesan, who too was working under Asthana earlier, will look after the anti-corruption headquarters zone, which was earlier with AK Sharma.
Amit Kumar interim in-charge of CBI’s policy division
Amit Kumar, a DIG working under Asthana earlier, has been made interim in-charge of the CBI’s policy division.
AK Sharma no longer in-charge of CBI’s policy division
AK Sharma will no longer be in-charge of the most crucial policy division of CBI. The policy division acts as vigilance unit of the agency and all technical surveillance tools are under it.
Kejriwal takes potshots at govt
What are the reasons for sending CBI director on leave? Under which law did the Modi government get the authority to initiate action against the chief of an investigating agency appointed as per the Lokpal Act? What is the Modi government trying to hide: Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet.
Other transfers/postings
CBI’s JD (P) Arun Kumar Sharma, HoZ V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar have been transferred/posted, reports ANI. They were a part of the team probing the case against Asthana.
CBI's JD (P)Arun Kumar Sharma, A Sai Manohar, HoZ V Murugesan and DIG Amit Kumar have been transferred/posted. They were a part of the team probing the case against CBI's Rakesh Asthana. pic.twitter.com/VWgI8KgkWU— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018
Sai Manohar to continue to look after SIT working under Asthana
Sai Manohar though transferred to Chandigarh, will have headquarters in Delhi and will continue to look after the Special Investigation Team that was working under Asthana. Alok Verma, in a late night order last night, had removed Sai Manohar from SIT.
Asthana aide transferred
Asthana’s aide in the Special Investigation Team, joint director A Sai Manohar, has been transferred to Chandigarh.
More transfers
CBI DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, DIG Taurn Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG KR Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal and SP Satish Dagar have been transferred, reports ANI. They were probing the case against Rakesh Asthana.
CBI DIG MAnish Kumar Sinha, DIG Taurn Gauba, DIG Jasbir Singh, DIG Anish Prasad, DIG KR Chaurasia, HoB Ram Gopal and SP Satish Dagar have been transferred. They were probing the case against CBI's Rakesh Asthana. pic.twitter.com/jOEkOMld9m— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018
Powerful joint director AK Sharma sidelined
Powerful joint director AK Sharma, supervising the probe against Rakesh Asthana, has been transferred as joint director, in-charge of Multi Disciplinary Monitoring Authority, which was formed to look into the larger conspiracy into Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, and is considered a shunting post in the agency.
The transfers
Deputy SP, CBI, AK Bassi has been transferred and posted as deputy SP, CBI, ACB, Port Blair. Additional SP, CBI, SS Gum has been transferred and posted as CBI, ACB, Jabalpur, reports ANI. They were probing the case against Rakesh Asthana.
Cong targets govt over CBI infighting
Modi government buries the last nail into the independence of CBI. Systematic dismantling and denigrating of CBI is now complete. Once a premier investigating agency, PM ensures that CBI’s integrity, credibility and reliability is buried and dead. PM Modi seeks to achieve surreptitiously and clandestinely what he can’t do directly to sack the CBI director. Habitual and perpetual misuse of CBI by Modi government and BJP to tamper fair investigation of serious criminal cases is the reason for this unfathomable mess: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a series of tweets.
M Nageshwar Rao takes charge
M Nageshwar Rao takes charge as interim CBI director. CBI spokesperson denies any room at the headquarters has been sealed.
‘Centre’s move will compromise investigation in many cases’
Gopal Sankaranarayanan, lawyer appearing for Alok Verma, tells Supreme Court that the central government in the morning, asked Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana to go on leave, compromising investigation into many sensitive cases, reports ANI.
Entire team probing case against Asthana changed
The entire team probing the case against Rakesh Asthana has been changed. Investigating officer Ajay Bassi has been removed. Deputy inspector general Manish Sinha too has been removed from the case. The case was under the Anti-Corruption Headquarters zone, which was under the powerful joint director AK Sharma. He too has been transferred internally.
Alok Verma’s petition accepted by SC
CBI director Alok Verma has moved a petition in Supreme Court challenging his removal and the appointment of an interim chief of the agency. The petition will be heard on October 26 (Friday).
No files to be processed at CBI director’s office
There will be no movement of officials or files at CBI Director’s office and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s office till 2 pm today, reports ANI
Offices sealed
Officials sealed rooms of director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana. Both top officials have been stripped of their responsibilities.
Offices of CBI director, special director cordoned off
No staff is being allowed on 11th floor of the CBI headquarters where offices of director Alok Verma, special director Rakesh Asthana, acting chief Nageswar Rao, and another key officer AK Sharma are located.
Developments began after late night order
The government order stripping Alok Verma of his charge as CBO chief was served to him at 2:30am.
Nageshwar Rao appointed interim CBI chief
A late night government order announced joint director M Nageshwar Rao as the interim chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with immediate effect and stripped chief Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana of charge.