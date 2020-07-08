e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu

CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu

A CBI team constituted for the probe is being sent to location for investigation.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.
Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered two cases in the deaths of a father-son duo who were allegedly tortured in a police station in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin for keeping their shop open in violation of lockdown timings.

A CBI team constituted for the probe is being sent to location for investigation.

Following chief minister K Palaniswami’s letter to home minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the Central agency into the deaths of P Jeyaraj and J Bennicks, the Central government on Tuesday handed over the case to CBI for investigation.

Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Bennicks (31) were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the main market of Sathankulam town open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown.

The father and son were allegedly tortured during the police custody after which they were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on the morning of June 23.

A policewoman is the only eyewitness in the case, and she told Judicial magistrate M S Barathidasan, who investigated the incident, that both Jayaraj and Bennicks were beaten through the night on June 19.

“There were blood stains on the lathis and a table,” she said and asked the magistrate to obtain them immediately.

tags
top news
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu
CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu
Hunt for UP gangster Vikas Dubey intensified after he was spotted near Delhi
Hunt for UP gangster Vikas Dubey intensified after he was spotted near Delhi
Jharkhand CM self isolates after state minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jharkhand CM self isolates after state minister tests positive for Covid-19
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In