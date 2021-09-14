Home / India News / CBI files 4 more charge sheets in case of derogatory posts on judges
The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court.(Mint Print)
CBI files 4 more charge sheets in case of derogatory posts on judges

  • CBI spokesperson said that after taking over the probe, CBI had got the posts removed from the social media platforms
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:42 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed four separate charge sheets against four individuals in its probe into alleged derogatory posts on social media against the judges and judiciary in Andhra Pradesh.

The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court. It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State of Andhra Pradesh by intentionally targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against Judges and Judiciary following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Those chargesheeted are - Dhani Reddy Konda Reddy, Pamula Sudheer, Adarsh Pattapu alias Aadarsh Reddy and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy @ Siva Reddy. Earlier, on September 2, the first chargesheet was filed against another accused - Lingareddy Rajasekhar, who was arrested on July 9.

CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said on Monday that after taking over the probe, CBI had got objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from internet. It was only after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana lamented the central agency last month saying it doesn’t help the judiciary, that it initiated action in the case.

